A Fairy Tale Replacing the Flying Carpet with A Crimson Tray – Wishapick Takes the Meanness Away

Fairy Tale Delight -Everyone Should Have One of Their Own – Wishapick Tickety Boo and the Black Trunk's Crimson Tray – Whirling, Swirling, Twirling Makes the Nasty Nice

San Francisco (PRUnderground) April 19th, 2017

Author MM Allen & Composer Deborah Wynne have captured the hearts of youngsters and adults by replacing the magical flying carpet era with a new weapon so precise it makes the nastiest villains nice. Siblings Jack and Lilly’s exciting adventure with the Crimson Tray begins after they enter their father’s black trunk. Jack sets the action in motion by remembering the name of the ‘Breath of All Good Things.’ Lilly, with help from Apple and Bree (two of Dr. & Mrs. Tumalum’s nine children) set the Crimson Tray in motion with chocolate pudding and an incantation; ‘Jiggery Pokery.’ A dollop of pudding and a little jiggery pokery sets the Crimson Tray into the air, darting, zipping, zooming, while pouring and dripping chocolate pudding into the mouths of the most lethal villains in all of Wishapick.

The Crimson Tray and its chocolate pudding can make those even the most nasty nice. With a touch of make believe, Allen and Wynne have helped solve the darkness in the world of Wishapick – a concept we wish could be carried forward into the real world – Chocolate pudding anyone?

Wishapick is a breathtaking adventure, and the music is imaginatively orchestrated with delightful vocals and catchy melodies. This timeless tale will keep your attention and the music will have you laughing, bouncing, and reflecting on all that is right with children’s fairy tales.

Wishapick Tickety Boo and the Black Trunk received the Readers Favorite 5 Star Award and the Moonbeam Gold Award for book/music.

About Possum Press

Possum Press announces the innovative Middle Grade Fantasy Wishapick, Tickety Boo and the Black Trunk- September 2015. Author MM Allen and Composer Deborah Wynne take readers and listeners on a journey of hope that cannot be extinguished. Warning you will be touched by the Spell! Contact: wishapick@gmail.com