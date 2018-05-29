8 Top Men’s Health Tips for Men’s Wellness with Healthy Culinary Expert Holly Clegg

‘Guy’s Guide to Eating Well’ offers practical guide with recipes for men’s health and wellness for National Men’s Health month and Father’s Day

Baton Rouge, LA (PRUnderground) May 29th, 2018

Bestselling cookbook author Holly Clegg and men’s wellness expert Dr. Curtis Chastain recently joined forces to create a compelling guide for men’s health and wellness that includes practical, delicious recipes for men that can be cooked and loved by anyone.

Guy’s Guide to Eating Well : A Man’s Cookbook For Health and Wellness (ISBN: 978-0999626504, $24.95) can help anyone improve their lifestyle with 150+ easy recipes designed for men’s preventive health and healthful cooking.

Clegg has released a list of top men’s health tips, as follows. The full article, “8 Health Tips For Men: How To Improve Good Health and Stay A Healthy Man”, is available at The Healthy Cooking Blog .

1. Show Your Heart Some Love – Heart disease is the leading cause of death for American men, and keeping the heart healthy can start by cutting out tobacco, choosing healthy foods, and keeping blood pressure regulated.

2. Don’t Count Out the Scale – Maintaining a healthy weight that’s supported by a healthy diet can reduce arthritis and GERD.

3. Diabetic Diets Aren’t Just for Diabetics – A diabetic diet is simply a balanced diet that anyone can benefit from.

4. Screenings Reduce Risk for the Hidden Sniper – Cancer screenings can catch the disease before it becomes more aggressive.

5. Fats Aren’t Created Equal – Saturated fat puts people at a higher risk for heart disease and some cancers. Healthy unsaturated fats, however, can be found in peanut butter, avocado, nuts, olive oil, and fish.

6. Don’t Let Joint Pain Slow You Down – Plant-based foods can help reduce inflammation that leads to joint pain and arthritis.

7. Prevent Heartburn Before It Starts – Keeping an eye on weight and cutting out smoking can help prevent heartburn, as well as avoiding triggers that can include caffeine, chocolate, onion, citrus, tomato, and alcohol.

8. Eating for Energy – Healthy energy can be obtained from a balanced diet of complex carbs, protein, and unsaturated fats. Water and nutritious snacks can prevent blood sugar lulls.

According to Clegg, these lifestyle tips are especially helpful for men, but they are truly beneficial for anyone. “Health doesn’t discriminate,” said Clegg. The Guy’s Guide to Eating Well is a preventative health cookbook that can be enjoyed by the entire family. This wellness guide includes relatable information tailored for men’s health, such as recipes for managing testosterone, obesity-diabetes, heart disease, joint pain, cancer prevention plus recipes for slow cooking, outdoor cooking, and more. Nutritional and diabetic information is included with each recipe, and the book highlights gluten-free, freezer-friendly, and vegetarian-friendly recipes.

Clegg recently appeared on the Harry Connick Show, where she wowed the audience with her Corn, Avocado and Tomato Salad recipe from Guy’s Guide to Eating Well (pictured). She appeared on the show for the second time, as well – this time, she showcased her Grilled Shrimp Margherita Pizza recipe for summer grilling. Clegg also has a scheduled appearance coming up on The 700 Club, CBN, on June 14, 2018.

Details about the new cookbook that’s captivating men, women, and kids alike can be found at https://www.thehealthycookingblog.com/healthy-diet-for-men/ .

About Holly Clegg

Holly Clegg is a culinary expert, author, and blogger. Her easy healthy cookbooks, including the trim&TERRIFIC® and Eating Well series, have sold 1.5+ million copies, and she has been featured on Fox & Friends, NBC Weekend Today, USA Today, Web MD, Huff Post, and several other media outlets for her expertise. In addition, Holly has consulted for Walmart, Teflon, The Coca-Cola Company, and numerous hospitals across the U.S. She is also a columnist and corporate wellness consultant; her newspaper column, Well Done, is available for syndication.