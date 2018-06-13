7shifts Launches New Tool for Multi-Location Restaurants to Streamline Labor Reporting and Boost Profitability

The Enterprise Dashboard is a simple above-store reporting interface that aggregates sales and labor data by location and chain-wide, providing restaurant groups with actionable labor insight.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan (PRUnderground) June 13th, 2018

7shifts, which provides cloud-based solutions to help restaurant managers schedule, evaluate, and communicate with their workforce, announced the release of their latest product offering that provides real-time labor intelligence across all locations. The Enterprise Dashboard tracks key metrics such as total sales, labor percentage, sales per labor hour and overtime in real-time. Restaurant leaders can then easily review, sort or export such data as needed to gain better insight into labor performance by individual location or across the organization.

7shifts developed the Enterprise Dashboard to provide restaurant operators with a straightforward way to review and track increasingly complex labor concerns as they add new locations and employees. Labor costs are on the rise and as a result, restaurants across the U.S. and Canada are monitoring their labor performance more closely in order to stay profitable. In fact, a recent study by Toast found that 47% of all restaurants have scheduled employees for fewer hours to offset higher labor costs.

With the Enterprise Dashboard, there’s no need to visit locations in person or comb through pages of spreadsheets to check in on store health and profitability. Simply pull up the dashboard’s simple, sortable report of aggregated per-store labor data, and you’ll have access to the right data at the right time – before performance and profitability are affected.

“7shifts’ mission is to improve happiness and efficiency in the workplace,” said Jordan Boesch, 7shifts CEO. “With solutions like our Enterprise Dashboard, we’re giving executive-level restaurant leaders the insight they need to spot gaps and improve scheduling efficiencies across their multiple locations.”

Paul Zarmati, Director of IT at Bareburger, which operates over 40 locations, said

“The 7shifts Enterprise Dashboard has helped us view and track our entire organization’s performance quickly and easily. Before it would take us hours to put together a weekly report for all our locations. Now, thanks to 7shifts we can pull the data in a matter of seconds, helping our business focus on efficiency and growth.”

About 7shifts

Founded in Saskatoon, Canada in 2014, with offices in Toronto, 7shifts is the restaurant employee scheduling solution for more than 175,000 restaurant workers across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia. 7shifts is used by growing multi-unit restaurant groups including Xi’an Famous Foods, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Black Rock Coffee Bar, and many others. More than a scheduling platform, 7shifts empowers restaurant managers to optimize their workforce to better manage employees, resulting in reduced labor costs.