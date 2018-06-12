70 South Gallery To Host The Work Of Acclaimed Street Photographer Vivian Maier

Vivian Maier: Through Her Lens showcases the most fascinating window into American life in the second half of the 20th century

Morristown, NJ (PRUnderground) June 12th, 2018

Vivian Maier is one of the most celebrated street artists of the 20th century. And starting June 19th, visitors to the 70th South Print and Gallery will get to see her work in a special exhibit called “Vivian Maier: Through Her Lens.” The gallery joins premier galleries from around the world that have hosted the work of Vivian Maier, in what is a collection that perhaps she never imagined anyone would actually view. Maier had amassed more than 100,00 negatives of images she captured on the streets of New York City and Chicago, and it wasn’t until after she passed that the images she tucked away in an old storage unit were found. The reception for the New Jersey exhibit debut of her photographs will be held at 70 South Gallery on June 19, 2018, at 6:30 pm.

In collaboration with the Howard Greenberg Gallery of NYC and the John Maloof estate, this exhibition is a must see for anyone who is interested in photography, a historical reference of our lives or the emotional context of our humanity. From art collectors to casual photography fans, all will be inspired by an artist who is critically acclaimed as one of the best 20th century street photographers. Maier, who struggled through life and was ultimately saved by the three children she nannied earlier in life, documented the world around her by taking photos over the course of five decades.

“Collaborating with 70 South Print and Gallery on this Vivian exhibition aligns with the mission of the Greenberg Gallery to increase awareness, appreciation and acquisition for fine art photography to another community,” said Howard Greenberg of the Greenberg Gallery. Over 20 images, mostly all from the 1950s and 60s, will be part of the exhibit entitled, Vivian Maier: Through Her Lens. The works will include seminal works from her street photography and self-portraits. The exhibit is a wondrous collection of silver gelatin prints, each of which will only be printed in a complete and limited edition of 15.

Through Her Lens puts the viewer squarely to where Vivian’s eye found something on which to focus. In keeping with 70 South Gallery’s mission to promote emerging artists by featuring the work of local high school students, this exhibition will feature an Encore Edition of selected alumni from the gallery’s previous 18 exhibitions. “This is the reason that I started the gallery. To be able to showcase work of this caliber, to be able to be a source for others to discover their own artistic voice and to ensure that there is a trusted source for others to print their images and leave a legacy for generations behind”, said Ted Baldanzi, owner of 70 South Gallery.

About Vivian Maier

Featured in the 2013 Oscar® nominate documentary film, FINDING VIVIAN MAIER, Vivian’s story is mysterious and captivating. The account of Vivian Maier (1926-2009) has become a photography legend: Born in New York City, she spent much of her youth in France. Returning to the U.S. in 1951, she worked as a nanny in Chicago and New York for 40 years. Reclusive and eccentric, she took photographs all the time, yet rarely showed them to anyone. From the mid-1950s to the 1990s, with a Rolleiflex dangling from her neck, she made over 100,000 images, primarily of people and cityscapes. Her work, which appeared to be destined for obscurity, was discovered by Chicago-based realtor and historian John Maloof at an auction house in Chicago in 2007. Her negatives, previously housed in a storage locker, had been dispersed due to non-payment. Maier died before Maloof could contact her.

About 70 South Print and Gallery

70 South Gallery is a premier photography gallery and service center whose mission is to support amateur and professional photographers, providing a central location and community hub fostering collaboration and appreciation for photographic arts. The gallery is located at 70 South Street, Morristown, NJ 07960. For more information visit 70SouthGallery.com.