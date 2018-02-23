$6k in new donations raised for boy battling brain tumor, up to $10k will be matched by Green Roads

Leading CBD manufacturer, Green Roads, is asking for the public's support to help reach the fundraising goal for EJ

Hallandale, FL (PRUnderground) February 23rd, 2018

Green Roads, a Florida-based manufacturer and supplier of ​CBD products has helped raise over $6,000 in donations since Feb. 2 for EJ Francis, a local six-year-old undergoing chemotherapy to combat a growing inoperable brain tumor.

Earlier this month, Green Roads pledged to match up to $10,000 in new donations made after Feb. 2 to a GoFundMe campaign, which was set up to help cover the cost of Francis’s medical expenses.

Since Green Roads’ commitment, the GoFundMe campaign and a donation page set up on Green Roads’ website has received over $6,000 in new donations. These funds and new donations up to $10,000 will be matched by the company.

EJ’s GoFundMe campaign has been ongoing since August of 2017 and has raised over $15,000 of its $20,000 goal. The GoFundMe campaign is scheduled to remain active until the target goal is reached.

For more information and to donate to this cause, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/EJsBattle.

“We’re honored to support #TeamEJ and to help raise the funds needed to offset the cost of his medical care,” said Arby Barroso, co-founder of Green Roads. “EJ’s story has resonated deeply for our entire team and with the campaign just over 75 percent towards its goal, we’re asking for the support of the community.”

Doctors discovered the brain tumor in early December of 2015 after Francis developed abnormal hypersalivation. Since then, Francis’s family members have worked with doctors to find the best treatment methods for his condition.

Shortly after his diagnosis, Francis developed a pattern of severe seizures, sometimes suffering multiple episodes per day. With the seizures becoming more common, Francis’s mother reached out to Green Roads for help. Since then, Green Roads has donated CBD oil from their Green Roads Wellness product line, which has been found to help with reducing the persistence of Francis’ seizures.

“Green Roads has been so generous to us in providing some of the medicine EJ truly needs, free of charge. One of Green Roads founder’s himself, Arby Barroso, has helped make sure all EJ’s treatments are lab-tested and thoroughly checked for safety,” said Jennifer O’Neill, EJ’s mom. “Many of these expenses however still add up to a large expense. EJ needs these treatments to live. We are spending every penny we can to make sure he not only lives, but is happy and healthy.”

Francis faces a long road to recovery, however, he hopes to overcome his brain tumor and one day compete on NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior.”

Green Roads products are manufactured from 100-percent-certified industrial hemp, not marijuana, and are in full compliance with the U.S. Farm Bill. Green Roads products contain zero THC, and they do not fall under the purview of the medical marijuana laws thereby making them legal in all 50 states.

Green Roads utilizes strict screening protocols to ensure quality and purity. All raw compounds are lab tested by the company and by a third-party lab during the manufacturing process.

For more information on Green Roads, the company’s retail products, and medical CBD studies, visit https://www.greenroadsworld.com and https://www.greenroadswellness.com.

About Green Roads World

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Green Roads is a leading manufacturer and supplier of Cannabidiol (CBD) finished goods in the U.S. and abroad. The company offers botanical and natural, plant-based nutritional supplements designed to treat and alleviate a range of health conditions. Green Roads’ products are available online and in select health and wellness retailers. Additionally, Green Roads’ Wellness product line is available by prescription from over 1,000 healthcare providers.