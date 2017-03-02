5th Annual Eastern Shore Bridal Show to Present Workshops, Tips, and Prizes for Brides-To-Be

The Dunes Manor Hotel in Ocean City, MD will host the 5th Annual Eastern Shore Bridal Show on Sunday, March 12 from 1 to 4PM.

The Dunes Manor Hotel in Ocean City, MD will host the 5th Annual Eastern Shore Bridal Show on Sunday, March 12 from 1 to 4PM. The event will feature presentations of wedding-related topics as well as product demos, interactive education sessions, and samplings/tastings.

“Planning a wedding can be confusing, stressful, and intimidating, so our goal with the Bridal Show is to reduce the guesswork and give excellent recommendations to future brides,” says Tula Stamas, owner of Premier Bride Maryland, an award-winning provider of wedding guidance for brides and their families. “Every bride in attendance will gain inspiration, confidence, and direction that will make their wedding planning more fun and much easier.”

Presentations at the Bridal Show will include how to’s on a variety of subjects, including:

Choosing the right menu and the right caterer

Cocktail trends and how to create a signature drink for your wedding

Selecting a dress that fits your budget and your figure

The biggest cake mistakes to avoid

The latest seasonal hair and makeup trends

Photography and videography do’s and don’ts

Transportation pluses and minuses: limos, trolleys, or buses?

All future brides who attend the event will be eligible to win over 40 door prizes, and will be entered into a drawing for grand prizes of a Hawaiian honeymoon and two $1,000 wedding gowns. Each attending bride will also be given a swag bag with over $100 in gift certificates, coupons, magazines, makeup samples, and jewelry cleaner courtesy of Smyth Jewelers, the East Coast’s largest jewelry store.

The 5th Annual Eastern Shore Bridal Show will take place at the Dunes Manor Hotel, 2800 Baltimore Avenue in Ocean City, MD on Sunday, March 12 from 1 to 4PM. For additional details about the 5th Annual Eastern Shore Bridal Show and to register, visit BridalShowsandExpos.com.

About Dunes Manor Hotel & Suites

Located right on the boardwalk and built in the grand style of Ocean City’s Victorian era, the Dunes Manor Hotel & Suites offers a one of a kind experience in Ocean City. Our magnificent beachfront views make the Dunes Manor the ideal getaway where you can relax and unwind after exploring everything that Ocean City has to offer.