55places.com Unveils the 55+ Community of the Year for 2017

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) December 28th, 2017

55places.com is pleased to announce that Valencia Lakes by GL Homes is the 2017 active adult community of the year. Located in Wimauma, Florida, this 55+ community offers its residents an ideal combination of resort-style amenities, beautiful new homes designed with the needs of today’s active adults in mind, and easy access to nearby Sun City Center and the rest of the Tampa Bay region.

The active adult community of the year is awarded to a development that makes substantial improvements to the quality of life of its residents, whether it be through opening clubhouses, offering new home models, or substantively expanding their clubs and activities.

In addition to making improvements to the community itself, Valencia Lakes was on the forefront of homebuyer’s minds this year. This sought-after community appeared on 55places.com’s other awards posts this year, making an appearance on our lists of the 100 most popular communities, the 50 best-selling communities of the year, and the 55 best 55+ communities for 2017.

A multitude of other factors are taken into consideration in determining the 55+ community of the year. The real estate mantra of “location, location, location” obviously plays a major role and, in this case, the Tampa Bay Area doesn’t disappoint. A perennial entry on lists of the top retirement locations, Tampa entices homebuyers of all stripes with its warm climate, abundant Florida sunshine, diverse transportation options, and central location within the state. Homebuyers also appreciate the value the Tampa Bay Area offers, allowing them to stretch their dollar further to get the biggest bang for their buck.

Read on for more about why Valencia Lakes is the 2017 community of the year.

About 55Places.com

55places.com is the number one resource for anyone searching for information about active adult communities in the United States. Our website offers unbiased information and reviews of over 1,000 active adult communities. 55places.com is the only source where you will find such a wealth of information including photos, videos, descriptions, floor plans, listings of homes for sale and reviews about nearly every 55+ and active adult community in the country.