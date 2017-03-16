55places.com Spotlights The Most Exotic Active Adult Communities

55+ real estate resource 55places.com is excited to feature ten of the nation's most exotic active adult communities.

(PRUnderground) March 16th, 2017

Active adult communities come in different sizes and styles, from the quaintest neighborhoods to the largest and most luxurious developments. With so many options, retirees may want to search a bit more to find an active adult community that is not only stunning to look at, but also comes with some magnificent amenities or homes you won’t find anywhere else.

The team at 55Places.com tours hundreds of communities every year all across the country. They have compared communities both small and large, new construction and resale only, and from affordable to the most luxurious. Throughout that time exploring these age-restricted communities, some of them stood out more than others for a variety of reasons. Whether it was stunning mountain views, unique amenities, waterfront homes, natural surroundings, or a unique location, these active adult communities have something truly special to offer. So if you’re curious about communities that stand out from the rest, then check out these ten most exotic communities that are sure to take your breath away.

Trilogy at Tehaleh – Bonney Lake, WA

Trilogy at Tehaleh is a 55+ community located within the Tehaleh master-planned development in Bonney Lake, Washington. The age-restricted neighborhood is situated against the backdrop of protected forest preserves and the majestic Mount Rainier, offering residents beautiful mountain views and endless options for outdoor recreation. Shea Homes plans to build 500 single-family homes upon completion and will design homes that tie in the community’s breathtaking natural surroundings.

In addition to the stunning outdoor environment, residents also have two amenity centers: Seven Summits Lodge and The Post. Residents of Trilogy at Tehaleh have exclusive access to Seven Summits Lodge where they can utilize the state-of-the-art fitness center, artisan studio, culinary studio, indoor golf, on-site restaurant, and an outdoor pool. Perhaps the most breathtaking amenity of all is the indoor pool. More than just a place for your early morning laps, the pool’s floor can be raised above the water line, suddenly becoming an extra room for dances, aerobics, or a meeting space. The Post is a 3,300 square-foot, dog-friendly clubhouse that acts as the main clubhouse for the master-planned development and is open to all residents. It also doubles as a trailhead for the community’s system of walking and biking trails.

Trilogy at The Polo Club – Indio, CA

Located in the highly desirable Palm Springs area, Trilogy at The Polo Club is an active lifestyle community that offers modern homes designed by Shea Homes, resort-style amenities, and a vibrant social atmosphere in a prime location. The area is well-known for its lush golf courses, year-round pleasant climate, outdoor recreation, and natural beauty. Trilogy at The Polo Club offers a 55+ section within the larger, non age-restricted community that will allow residents to mingle and build lifelong friendships. The community incorporates the area’s natural environment by including extensive park systems, open-air homes, and unobstructed views of the surrounding Santa Rosa mountains. The 25,000 square-foot Polo Club is the ideal place for rest, relaxation, and fun. It offers world-class amenities including a yoga studio, fitness center, full-service restaurant, grab-and-go market, and a game room. Residents also take advantage of the warm climate all year long thanks to Trilogy’s three outdoor pools, tennis courts, 19 pocket parks that weave throughout the community, and the tiered outdoor concert venue.

