55places.com Spotlights 5 Exciting Coming Soon Communities

Across the country, active adult home builders have been busy developing new construction 55+ communities in order to meet the growing demand of the Baby Boomer market. Popular builders like Del Webb and GL Homes plan to offer innovative floor plans and low-maintenance homes along with world-class amenities and an exciting social environment that caters to the active adult lifestyle. Retirees will also love the prime location of these active adult communities, making them retirement hotspots near vibrant entertainment options and attractions. Although these age-restricted communities are in the beginning stages of development, preliminary information has been released and early interest from buyers is on the rise. Active adults searching for new 55-plus communities should check out these five exciting coming soon communities as listed on 55places.com.

1. Terramor – Corona, CA

Located within the master-planned community of Terramor in Southern California’s Temescal Valley, this active adult community will feature two distinct 55-plus neighborhoods named Ardena and Cortina. Del Webb will build a total of 480 single-family homes within these age-restricted developments. The Ardena neighborhood will offer three unique floor plans that range in size from 1,579 to 1,865 square feet and the Cortina section will offer three floor plans that range in size from 1,999 to 2,172 square feet. All homes will feature spacious layouts, inviting living areas, luxurious fixtures, and beautiful master suites. Del Webb plans to offer exclusive amenities to its 55+ residents with a proposed 20,000 square-foot clubhouse called The Terrace Club. Some of the amenities will include a gym and wellness center, indoor pool, arts and crafts studio, outdoor pool and spa, multiple sports courts, 540 acres of open space, and 22 acres of parks. In addition to these private world-class amenities, residents will also have access to the master-planned recreational facilities at The Veranda Club.

