55places.com Names the Most Luxurious Active Adult Communities of 2018

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) February 20th, 2018

Retirees seeking an ultra-luxurious active adult community to settle down in during their Golden Years will have plenty of options to choose from across the country. Popular builders and developers like Del Webb, Minto, and Shea Homes have been keeping up with the demand of 55+ buyers who want lavish amenities, beautiful home designs, superb golf courses, multiple pools, sports courts, and magnificent outdoor spaces that resemble five-star vacation resorts.

Fortunately, active adults will have a great selection of impressive 55+ communities to choose from that offer the best in active adult living. These 55-plus communities feature upscale and unique amenities as well as elegant home designs that attract retirees who desire the finer things in life.

To help homebuyers narrow their options, 55places.com has compiled a list of the most luxurious active adult communities in the country. 55places.com determined this list based on in-house sales data, with priority going to the communities that fetched higher prices, and criteria such as modernity and size of homes, unique amenities, desirable locations and features, and homeowners’ association fees. If you want to read more about the methodology, you can learn about it here.

If you’re dreaming of living in the lap of luxury during your Golden Years, then you’ll want to check out these luxurious active adult communities here.

