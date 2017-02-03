55places.com Highlights Fastest Growing 55+ Communities

There are about 74 million Baby Boomers living in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census Bureau. With this large number of retirees in the country, it’s easy to see why builders and developers are catering to the 55+ crowd. Some of the top master-planned communities in America offer a wide selection of homes and resort-style amenities, making them ideal retirement destinations.

These communities also have age-restricted sections within the development that cater to the 55+ buyer with impressive private amenities and low-maintenance homes. A majority of the fastest growing active adult communities in the U.S. are located within some of the most impressive master-planned communities, which tend to be located in warmer climate states like Florida, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas, according to the Top 50 Master-Planned Communities of 2016 report by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC.

The Villages in Central Florida will consist of more than 56,000 homes upon completion and is still offering new construction home sites for Boomers. This massive 20,000+ acre active adult community is regularly ranked high on many retirement lists and is one of the largest age-restricted active adult communities in the world. It has been called a retiree’s utopia due to its multiple amenities centers, recreational facilities, and over 100 miles of golf cart streets. In 2015, it was the number one fastest growing area in the country, but in 2016 it fell to the number two spot with a slight decrease in home sales.

