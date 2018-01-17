55places.com Announces The 5 Best Coming Soon Communities

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) January 17th, 2018

Active adults looking for the next best 55+ community won’t have to wait much longer. Homebuilders like Del Webb and Minto have been busy over the past year to bring new and exciting 55-plus communities that are sure to attract retirees from across the country. These new active adult communities will host thoughtfully designed homes as well as offer an impressive lineup of world-class amenities such as lavish clubhouses, fun social areas, and beautiful outdoor spaces.

These upcoming 55+ communities are also situated in prime retirement destinations like Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Arizona, which offer easy access to countless nearby attractions and entertainment. 55places.com carefully selected these five coming soon communities using their own criteria and methodology, which you can learn more about here. So if you’re interested in which coming soon community is the next best thing, then check out these five best coming soon communities below, listed in no particular order.

Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head – Hardeeville, SC

Parrotheads looking to retire in an active adult community that embraces the leisurely lifestyle and music that was made famous by legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett will fall in love with Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head. Designed in conjunction with Minto, a renowned active adult developer, Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head will be located in Hardeeville, SC and is scheduled to open for sales in early 2018.

Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head will feature amenities similar to its flagship 55+ community in Daytona Beach, Florida where every inch of the community is inspired by the singer’s tropical vibe and laidback lifestyle. Plans for the South Carolina active adult community include approximately 3,000 homes, a Town Center, 290,000 square feet of retail space, a fitness center, resort-style pool, and indoor/outdoor dining. Although final floor plans and pricing have yet to be released, homebuyers can rest assured knowing that this community will offer beautiful and unique home designs that cater to the 55-plus crowd. Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head will also be located just a short drive from all of the exciting attractions and entertainment found on Hilton Head Island.

