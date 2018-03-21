55places.com Announces 50 Best-Selling Active Adult Communities for 2018

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) March 21st, 2018

For the third year in a row, 55places.com is excited to announce its list of best-selling active adult communities from across the country. They’ve compiled this list of the best-selling 55+ communities based on the number of sales through 55places.com in the last twelve months, from March 1st of 2017 to February 28th of 2018. This list is based on sales made through the website and does not represent overall sales in any given community. To learn more about the criteria breakdown and methodology, click here.

With a wide selection of active adult communities from coast to coast, retirees now have more options than ever when choosing their perfect 55+ community. These active adult communities come in all kinds of styles and sizes and offer a variety of home designs and amenities in exciting locations that appeal to the diverse lifestyles of retirees.

Although the list of active adult communities is long and the communities represented here are found in various cities and regions across the U.S., it appears that the top-selling 55-plus communities are located in warm climate states, which seems to be a favorite among the active adult crowd. Check out which active adult communities made our best-selling list for 2018.

1. Sun City Hilton Head – Bluffton, SC

Del Webb’s award-winning 55+ community in Coastal South Carolina earned the top spot on 55places.com’s best-selling list for the third time. Sun City Hilton Head attracts a large active adult crowd because of its reasonably priced homes, exciting social environment, and prime location in Bluffton, South Carolina. The community also supports an active lifestyle thanks to its 54 holes of golf and 45-acre Village Center that’s filled with a rich lineup of amenities and recreational facilities.

This active adult community boasts more than 200 clubs and activities that cater to a variety of interests, ranging from ballroom dancing and bowling leagues to motorcycle clubs and ceramics classes. “Moving to Sun City Hilton Head has been a dream come true – we are kicking ourselves for not moving sooner. The clubhouse, pools, fitness centers, clubs and organized activities are even better than we thought!” said Kathy J., a resident of Sun City Hilton Head.

