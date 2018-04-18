55places.com Announces 5 Most Innovative Active Adult Communities of 2018

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) April 17th, 2018

Active adult homebuyers are always in search of the perfect home, whether it’s in an age-restricted community or in a master-planned development with active lifestyle neighborhoods. Many active adult builders like Minto, Shea, and Lennar are developing new 55+ communities that feature energy-efficient and modern home designs along with impressive amenities that cater to the Boomer crowd. Luckily, there are several active adult communities that offer state-of-the-art amenities and recreational facilities as well as innovative home designs and welcoming social environments. We determined this list by looking at which communities offer unique amenities, incorporate new approaches to active adult living, or develop communities in interesting locations. Check out the list below to see the five most innovative active adult communities on 55places.com.

Trilogy at Summerlin – Las Vegas, NV

Builder Shea Homes opened Trilogy in Summerlin in 2017 and plans to offer 354 attached homes upon completion. Priced starting in the mid $400s, homebuyers can choose from three distinct collections called Resort, Modern, and Luxe that range in size from 1,538 to 2,915 square feet. What makes Trilogy at Summerlin stand out from the crowd is its architectural distinction. All the homes here are built with an abundance of windows in a style that is described as “desert modern,” which takes indoor-outdoor living to the next level. Homeowners can walk in through the courtyard which seamlessly opens into the home, leading to rolling glass walls that open into the kitchen and great room. Homes within Trilogy in Summerlin may also be customized with many optional features including casitas, guest suites, and private elevators.

In addition to beautiful home designs, Trilogy in Summerlin will also host world-class amenities at its Resort Club that will be the centerpiece of the community. Some of the proposed amenities include a rooftop deck, culinary studio, off-leash dog park, Zen garden, pickleball and bocce ball courts, event lawns, fitness studio, and an outdoor resort and lap pool. The clubhouse will also combine Trilogy at Summerlin’s unique location, which is at the edge of Las Vegas but also at the beginning of the desert. The clubhouse’s slight elevation provides views of nature to the west and of the Las Vegas skyline to the east. Homeowners will also have access to the amenities and lifestyle in the master-planned community of Summerlin, which has over 150 parks and just as many miles of trails.

