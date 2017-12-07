5 Ways Beacon Hotel Can Make Your New Year’s Holiday Weekend Better

Beacon Hotel is the perfect spot to ring in the New Year with friends or family. This hotel offers many extras that will make any stay more enjoyable.

Miami Beach, FL, USA (PRUnderground) December 7th, 2017

Beacon Hotel is the perfect spot for New Year’s Eve

Why spend New Year’s Eve in the blistering cold of NYC when you can have sunshine and the beach right at your doorstep? Miami Beach is the best perfect spot to ring in the New Year with friends or family. If you’re looking for a comfortable hotel to stay for your holiday adventures, be sure to book with the Beacon Hotel. This art deco boutique hotel offers many extras that will make any stay more enjoyable. Here’s a look at the ways in which the Beacon Hotel South Beach can make your New Year’s Eve even better:

It Offers the Perfect Location

Many travelers choose this Miami Beach hotel because of its amazing location. When you stay here, you’ll be right across from the beach, which makes things super convenient. You’ll also find many restaurants and bars just a few steps away — so you’re not far from all the action, no matter what types of activities you like to enjoy. If convenience is important when you travel, this is the hotel to book.

You Can Save Even More on Your NYE Holiday Stay

When staying at the Beacon Hotel for this special holiday weekend, you’ll save big! With coupon code NYE2018, you can get up to 20 percent off your stay. This South Beach hotel is also throwing in added extras to make your stay better—such as free beach chairs and towels, early check-in and late check-out, premium Wi-Fi and an in-room Nespresso so you’ll be able to get your caffeine fix after celebrating late into the New Year.

Miami Beach Has Plenty of New Year’s Activities

While staying at Beacon Hotel, you’ll be near all of the festive events and activities. Whether you’re traveling solo, as a couple or with the whole crew, there’s something fun to do. Some top activities include a NYE delicious Italian dinner at Dolce Italian, an all-you-can-drink ice bar experience with music and fire performers at Drinkhouse Fire and Ice, and several NYE fireworks cruise options. You’ll be ringing in the New Year with excitement!

You Can Enjoy Daily Breakfast at No Extra Cost

Another way this Ocean Drive hotel can make your NYE stay even better is with their complimentary breakfast offerings. If you’re traveling as a family and staying a few days, this can really save a lot of money. There’s a mix of offerings sure to please even the pickiest of eaters — like eggs, breakfast meats, yogurt and fruit. It’s the perfect way to stay each day — you’ll be full and ready for adventure.

You’ll Get a Comfy and Relaxing Room

When staying at this ocean front hotel, you’ll also get a comfy and relaxing room. Each room is modern and cozy with plenty of amenities that’ll meet your needs. Room perks include a mini bar, luxury linens, free Wi-Fi and a smart television. With Serta Heavenly Beds in each room, you may not want to leave at all! There’s a mix of room options to meet the needs of all travelers. You can even book an oceanfront room to take in the best views each morning.

This hotel has a mix of amazing amenities included and offers the perfect location with stellar views. It’s no wonder why so many choose to stay at the Beacon Hotel when visiting Miami Beach. Make your New Year’s 2018 unforgettable and book a stay at this boutique art deco spot.

About Beacon Hotel

The Beacon Hotel is a gem among boutique South Beach hotels in Miami. Besides its premium location right in the center of Ocean Drive, and beautifully remodeled rooms and lobby, the Beacon gives you South Beach how it is meant to be experienced. Here, you have direct access to seven miles of sand and surf, unrivaled nightlife, premier shopping and dining. Enjoy infinite views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and historical sherbet-colored Art Deco architecture on the other. Be it honeymoon, anniversary or a romantic beach getaway, this historical oceanfront boutique hotel is a haven for a perfect romantic vacation. Beacon Hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary beach towels and beach chairs in the room.