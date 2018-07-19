5 Reasons to Include Escape The Netherworld in your Summer Adventure

Escape The Netherworld offers a fun summertime activity for thrill seekers

ATLANTA, GEORGIA (PRUnderground) July 19th, 2018

The back to school commercials and newspaper ads have already begun but summer is still in full swing. Don’t let it pass you by without a visit to Atlanta’s ultimate summer adventure—Escape the Netherworld! Our escape rooms are perfect for you if:

You Are a Thrill Seeker: Do you love being on the edge of your seat? Experience an adrenaline rush from immersing yourself in the exciting environment of an escape room. As the clock ticks down, the intensity mounts! Will you succeed in escaping the room? Come experience the thrill and find out for yourself. You Are Ready to Challenge Your Brain: Do you love Nancy Drew, Myst, or Shivers? During an escape room experience you must solve puzzles and search for clues in order to advance, making these adventures very appealing to people who enjoy being mentally challenged with riddles and brain teasers. You Are Looking for a Fun Team Building Activity for Your Group: If you are looking for an innovative and original way to bond with your office or sports team, an escape room offers a new way for you all to work together toward a common goal. Teaming up for an escape room challenge also helps team members see one another in a different light, allowing them to connect, understand, and appreciate each other in a non-threatening, fun environment. You Want to Celebrate in a Unique Way: Life is full of special occasions and an escape room is a unique way to celebrate them all. From birthday parties to date nights to bachelor/bachelorette parties, an escape room is a fun way to bond and have fun. You Are Looking for a Fun Family Activity: Combat the “summer slide” of kids falling behind in reading and math over the summer by having them put down their devices and turn on their brains in an escape room. Perfect for teens, and adults too of course!

We are conveniently located in Stone Mountain, making an escape room adventure easily accessible for most metro Atlanta area families and just minutes from plenty of places to eat and play—all the makings of a great day trip. Contact Escape the Netherworld at 678-580-5642 or book your Sasquatch , Nosferatu , or Haunted escape room online for your summer adventure today! Be sure to also check out our brand new Monster Museum when you visit us!

About Escape the Netherworld

The team behind the world famous Netherworld Haunted House has launched a series of exciting and challenging adventure games designed to test your teamwork, observation skills, and cleverness! You and your team must explore mysterious rooms; solve mysteries, puzzles, and riddles; and then use your clues, hints and strategy to ultimately overcome the final obstacle …all before time runs out!