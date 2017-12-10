5 Reasons Beacon Hotel Will Make Your Orange Bowl Stay Memorable

If you’re planning to head to Miami for the Orange Bowl…the Beacon Hotel is close by and offers a lot of worthwhile extras to its guests.

Miami Beach, Florida, USA (PRUnderground) December 9th, 2017

Beacon Hotel Makes for Memorable Orange Bowl Stay

If you’re planning to head to Miami for the Orange Bowl, you may still be looking for the perfect accommodation. You want to choose a great hotel that is near the stadium, and one that will be comfortable and have plenty of amenities included. Lucky for you, the Beacon Hotel is close by and offers a lot of worthwhile extras to its guests. Here’s a look at the reasons why Beacon Hotel will make your Orange Bowl stay memorable.

1. Relax and Unwind in a Comfy Room

When staying at the Beacon Hotel, you’ll be comfortable and relaxed. After a long day watching exciting plays, you’ll need it. This oceanfront hotel features Serta Heavenly beds, so you’ll get a great night’s sleep. Luxury linens, a minibar and complementary Wi-Fi make your stay even better. If you want to relax while taking in the beach views, you can request a beachfront view room.

2. It’s a Boutique Hotel With a Great Location

The location can’t get better than this. You’ll be literally right in front of the ocean, so you can easily lounge in the sun whenever you’re craving some time at the beach. It doesn’t get better than that! You’ll also be in close proximity to the stadium, making getting to the game a breeze. If you want to check out nearby restaurants, bars and other nightlife, there’s a lot to choose from by this Miami Beach hotel. Many spots are even walkable. With so many surrounding activities and attractions, you’ll always find something to do during your stay.

3. All of Your Needs Will Be Met

When staying at a hotel, you want to make sure that all of your needs are met. At this art deco hotel, you will be taken well care of from check in all the way to the completion of your stay. Want to catch a few more z’s and check out a bit late? That’s no problem at all. Do you need beach towels and chairs? They’re included in your stay. Looking to sip a cup of coffee in your room? Nespresso machines are in all rooms. The Beacon Hotel goes above and beyond to make sure all guests fully enjoy their stay.

4. You Can Fuel Up With Free Daily Breakfast

You’ll probably be celebrating before the game, the day of, and maybe even the day after — it’s not often the University of Miami gets to play in their hometown for a bowl game. You’ll need to be full of energy for this exciting event. This South Beach hotel offers daily free breakfast. It’s a great way to start each morning without added costs. There’s a variety of breakfast options, so you’re sure to find something you like.

5. It’s Perfect for Everyone

The Beacon is a unique boutique hotel, and it has perks that everyone will love. Whether you’re traveling solo, as a couple or with a big group of friends, everyone is sure to love their stay here. If you’re looking to celebrate the Orange Bowl game with the whole crew, spacious suite rooms are available with plenty of room for family and friends.

Whether you’re rooting for the Hurricanes or the Badgers, you’re sure to enjoy the exciting Orange Bowl experience. Book this perfect Ocean Drive hotel so you have a great Miami Beach trip.

About Beacon Hotel

The Beacon Hotel is a gem among boutique South Beach hotels in Miami. Besides its premium location right in the center of Ocean Drive, and beautifully remodeled rooms and lobby, the Beacon gives you South Beach how it is meant to be experienced. Here, you have direct access to seven miles of sand and surf, unrivaled nightlife, premier shopping and dining. Enjoy infinite views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and historical sherbet-colored Art Deco architecture on the other. Be it honeymoon, anniversary or a romantic beach getaway, this historical oceanfront boutique hotel is a haven for a perfect romantic vacation. Beacon Hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary beach towels and beach chairs in the room.