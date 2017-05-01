5 Key Benefits of Modernizing Your Field Service Operations with Dataforma

Dataforma, announces significant improvements in modernizing field service operations

410 Kings Mill Rd, York, PA 17401 (PRUnderground) May 1st, 2017

Modernizing your field service operations can be extensive. Or, if you like, it can be a small step toward progress. Taking even a single step toward a modernized field service operation can mean massive benefits for your business. One of the best first steps you can take is adopting Dataforma’s field service management software.

DataForma’s Field service management software works specifically for contractors and field workers. A few of the key features include: Video highlights

Instant notifications.

Did a customer call to request a new work order or change an existing one? Did a technician have to go home sick or take an early lunch? Get instant notifications from your technicians and issue them instant notifications, in turn, to streamline your schedule and get to as many jobs as possible accomplished in the time you have available.

Customizable dashboards.

Improve the efficiency of your staff. Customized dashboards allow your office staff to optimize their screen in a way that suits them so that they can go through their daily tasks more quickly.

Integrated maps.

Don’t lose valuable work time to wrong directions and hideaway locations again. Automatically look up or drag and drop your scheduled appointments to their appropriate destinations with an integrated Google Maps module.

Digital data.

Technicians can enter everything about the job, including work descriptions, labor time, used materials, images and a customer signature before leaving their job-site. This data automatically transfers to your office, so you don’t have to worry about paper trails and lost logs.

Improved processes and efficient systems.

With all the information readily available, you and your staff can instantly access the information you need to get your technicians out and operating in the field. They can work more quickly and more efficiently knowing everything they need to about the customer and their history. Just press a few buttons, and your technicians will be on their way with the information they need to get the job done right the first time.

Click for Free Demo:

The Benefits of Modernized Field Service Operations

The benefits of modernized field service operations are extensive and noticeable. In a survey of nearly 150 new FSM users, participants noticed vast improvements in their operations. The three most significant improvements were in customer satisfaction, revenue and profitability. These are likely the result of the direct benefits of field service management software systems, including the following:

Faster job scheduling.

Efficient job scheduling is one of the most significant benefits of field service management software and is the big reason why most field service companies make the switch. With a mobile option, you can schedule technicians more appropriately and immediately.

Better customer satisfaction.

You’ll often hear it’s five times pricier to attract new customers than to keep current ones, and it’s true. Between advertising and networking, drumming up a new client or two takes time and energy. When you’re already running a busy field service operation, this is time and energy you don’t have to spare. Keeping customers happy can be just as much of a challenge, especially when your analog paper system doesn’t carefully keep track of them.

Improved inventory visibility.

Maintaining a sense of your stock, especially with field technicians pulling and using supplies regularly, can be a frustrating task when you’re running a field service operation. While it’s important to get inventory out the door to keep cash flowing, the cost of the equipment and the labor involved in tracking it is substantial.

Shorter time to invoice.

Invoicing can be the most frustrating part of a field service organization. Between assessing the work done, collecting proof of work, calculating labor and inventory and all the other steps involved in invoicing, it can take weeks for a field service organization to get together an invoice using a manual system. Even ten years ago, it wasn’t unheard of for people to receive their invoices eight weeks after the completion of a job. This delay is not only frustrating to the customer, it also puts a strain on your business’s cash flow since you have to wait for the invoice to get to the client and then for the customer to respond.

Reduced business costs take the tour

Benefits by the Numbers

Even with all these incredible benefits of modernizing your mobile field service operations, you may still be wondering if it’s worth the hassle and expense. While these benefits are nice, where’s the proof?

Numerous surveys of field service businesses have revealed that field service management software does work for the vast majority of businesses that use it. Businesses who upgraded from a manual system to a centralized field service software saw all these benefits and more, watching as all their negative trends reversed and their businesses grew. The 100 companies surveyed in this study reported the following results:

90% increased the number of customers converted from quotes

86% saw their technicians’ fuel costs decrease

83% saw their invoices paid more quickly

82% experienced an increased number of first-time fixes

79% achieved more customer visits per day See Full Report

Don’t Miss Out on an Opportunity

If you’re looking for quality field service management software, Dataforma is the best in the business, Dataforma is the largest provider of web-based management tools in the construction industry, no matter where you’re located. We offer innovative software tools for a unique web-based experience for small to large sized building and field businesses, helping contractors manage everything in their business, from project data and customer correspondence records to emailing and scheduling.

With all the incredible benefits of adopting a field service management software system, you’ll lose more by not giving it a try! Take a closer look at what a quality field service management program should be, and contact us today to start partnering with Dataforma. Click for Free Demo:

Contact:

Brian Cook, Media Relations

bcook@dataforma.com

(866) 764-9992 ext. 710

About DataForma

The construction industry’s premier provider of field service & project management software.

Dataforma allows contractors to finally combine multiple, redundant systems into a single, integrated database! Run a completely paperless service department, track all of your bids, store documents, manage customer contact info and correspondence, schedule work crews and even manage warranty info from anywhere you have an internet connection.

The Dataforma mobile app allows you to notify your service crews of new or updated work tickets, transmit photos directly from the job-site to the office, add labor/materials and even capture a customer signature. Your office staff can now immediately review and invoice your service work before your crews even move on to the next job!