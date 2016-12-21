5 Best Christmas Cocktails – The Corn Exchange, Manchester

The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Manchester City Centre this festive season. The mulled wine is flowing, people are running around purchasing last minute gifts for loved ones, and the bars in Manchester city centre are full of revelers.

Without getting bah humbug, and regardless of the time of year, some of us prefer our drinks a little less mulled. If Glühwein isn’t your thing, and you’re looking for something a little more interesting than a half of lager, the Corn Exchange on Manchester’s Exchange Square may be the place for you.

As part of the festive season and to get us in the Christmas mood, the Corn Exchange’s large selection of bars in Manchester have concocted some fantastic new cocktails to help get the party started! Here is our list of the top 5 cocktails available at the Corn Exchange this Christmas;

1. Treacle Chase, Cosy Club – For the gin lovers out there, with a Chase GB gin & Vermouth base, apple juice, fig liqueur and a hint of grapefruit

2. Pistachio Espresso Martini, Banyan Bar & Kitchen – in-house pistachio syrup, Reyka vodka, Tia Maria coffee liqueur and real espresso. If this doesn’t pick you up, nothing will!

3. Sangsom & Coke Classic, Tampopo – A classic, rum & coke to warm your cockles

4. Blueberry & Acai Caipirinha, Cabana- Cachaça (sugarcane rum) mixed with lime, sugar, blueberry, and acai – A little taste of Brasil to get the party started

5. Jalapiña, Wahaca – pineapple and vodka with a big hit of Jalapeńo for only the brave!

Of course the Corn Exchange’s various bars and restaurants offer a huge selection of food and drink. If cocktails aren’t your tipple (or you’re the designated driver) there are many other liquid libations available.

For further information about the exciting offers and menus for all of their restaurants (including Pizza Express, Gino D'Acampo's My Restaurant, Salvi's, Mowgli, Vapiano and Pho) visit the 'what's happening page' on their website www.cornexchangemanchester.co.uk

