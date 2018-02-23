4 Reasons to Book Beacon Hotel as You Celebrate Ultra Music Festival’s 20th Anniversary in Miami Beach

You're likely planning to attend the 2018 Ultra Music Festival. …you'll want to book the perfect South Beach hotel for your stay at Beacon

Miami Beach, FL (PRUnderground) February 23rd, 2018

Ultra Music Festival Miami

If you’re an electronic music fan, you’re likely planning to attend the 2018 Ultra Music Festival. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the wildly popular festival. As you make your plans for this year’s show, you’ll want to book the perfect South Beach hotel for your stay. Luckily, Beacon Hotel has a lot to love, and a stay here will make your visit even better.

Here are 4 reasons why you need to book the Beacon Hotel South Beach for your Ultra Music Festival experience:

Extra Perks That Make Your Stay More Memorable

We’re here to make sure your South Beach experience is enjoyable from start to finish. When staying at our boutique hotel, you’ll love all the extra perks we offer for FREE! This includes complimentary daily breakfast, premium Wi-Fi, free beach chairs and towels, and access to our 24-7 fitness center. We always go above and beyond for our guests.

Enjoy Beach Views and Easy Beach Access

Looking to spend some time out in the sun and sand? You’ll love the prime location Beacon Hotel offers. We’re situated right across the street from the beach, so you’re only a few steps away from a relaxing afternoon. You can even request a beach view room if you want to enjoy the beach from your hotel room.

The Perfect Location in Miami Beach

Our art deco hotel is the place to be due to its perfect location. You’ll be within walking distance to the best bars, restaurants and activities in all of Miami. We’re also near Bayfront Park, so you’ll be close to all the action of this year’s Ultra Music Festival without having to travel far.

Relax and Unwind After the Festival

You’ll want to stay at an Ocean Drive hotel that is comfortable and relaxing. After dancing to so much amazing music, you’ll want to head back to a great hotel room. The Beacon Hotel offers spacious rooms with luxury linen and toiletries. Our Miami Beach hotel also features Serta Heavenly beds for maximum rest. You’ll never want to leave!

If you need tickets for the Ultra Music Festival’s 20th Anniversary, you can find some tickets available for purchase. But hurry—the festival will be held March 23-25, 2018! Still unsure? Take a look at this year’s music lineup.

Ready to book your stay for the 2018 Ultra Music Festival? Book direct with us to enjoy extra perks and savings. It’s no wonder why so many festival goers choose us for their ocean-front hotel needs!

About Beacon Hotel

The Beacon Hotel is a gem among boutique South Beach hotels in Miami. Besides its premium location right in the center of Ocean Drive, and beautifully remodeled rooms and lobby, the Beacon gives you South Beach how it is meant to be experienced. Here, you have direct access to seven miles of sand and surf, unrivaled nightlife, premier shopping and dining. Enjoy infinite views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and historical sherbet-colored Art Deco architecture on the other. Be it honeymoon, anniversary or a romantic beach getaway, this historical oceanfront boutique hotel is a haven for a perfect romantic vacation. Beacon Hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary beach towels and beach chairs in the room.