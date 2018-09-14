3rd Annual Homebrew & BBQ Battle Brings Celebrity Judges, Big Name Sponsors

Local home brew and BBQ contest in Marietta continues to grow in it’s third year, adding celebrity judges from Arches Brewing and support from big brands like Taco Mac.

The Highland Pointe Brewer’s Guild proudly announces the forthcoming third annual Homebrew & BBQ Battle this Saturday, September the 15th from 4-7PM in Marietta, Georgia. The original event has steadily grown in size over the past three years honoring the best in local Homebrew and BBQ.

New to 2018: Celebrity Judges Jeff Dake and Daniel Beer, co-founders of Arches Brewing (Hapeville, GA) will be on hand to toast the first ever “Brewer’s Best” award, selected by the brewmasters themselves. “Home brewing encompasses the best parts of craft beer: experimentation, development, art and science.” said Dake, also a trained Chemist. “The home brewing community is focused on collaboration, sharing of ideas, mutual support, and friendly competition – all in pursuit of great beer. We are thrilled to participate in the Homebrew & BBQ Battle as it gives us a chance to stay connected to the community of home brewers.”

Returning as a three-time Platinum Supporter, Taco Mac once again graces the event as the lead sponsor. “Taco Mac is a proud supporter of Georgia’s craft beer scene wherever it lives, from the largest local breweries to the smallest homebrew rigs. We’re happy to help support fun, unique events like Highland Pointe’s Homebrew & BBQ Battle to show our appreciation for the innovators dedicating their time and passion to develop their own craft beers.” said Krista Rienzo, GM of Taco Mac Crabapple.

Awards are given out to the top three performing categories in both Homebrew and BBQ. The beer categories are “Light”, encompassing Lagers, Pilsners, Hefeweizens and Berliner Weisse, “Ale” which includes the popular IPA style, Pale Ales and Brown Ales and finally “Dark” which features Porters, Stouts and Imperial Stouts.

2016 Champion Justin Schroeder’s Russian Imperialism was a run-away winner while the 2017 recognition was a closer battle, eventually going to Michael McCunney’s Death by Chocolate Milk Stout.

“I’d really like to repeat” said McCunney. “I may have a chance with either my cold-brew coffee stout or my imperial raspberry chocolate stout. We’ll have to see what the voters say.”

BBQ categories are also split into three: Ribs, Pulled Pork and Chicken. There are no limitations as to what cooking method, style or sauces are used – it’s totally up to the pit master. “My ribs are unbeatable, just like the Atlanta Falcons” said Cory Hinz, winner of the overall best BBQ award in 2017.

“We are beyond thrilled to have sponsors like Taco Mac, Bullocks, Engels & Völkers as well as past sponsors O’Charley’s, Movie Tavern and others who have been so kind to sponsor the Homebrew & BBQ Battle. We couldn’t do this event without their generous support” said Justin Schroeder, President of the Highland Pointe Brewer’s Guild.

About Highland Pointe Brewer’s Guild

The Highland Pointe Brewer’s Guild was created in 2013 with the idea that more people needed to try and appreciate delicious local craft beer: both commercially produced as well as locally produced by hombrewers in the area.

