36creative’s Client from the 2016 Brandathon was named in top 8 Logo Designs from ABC’s Shark Tank on HubSpot

Boston, MA (PRUnderground) May 10th, 2018

36creative is a marketing company offering clients full branding and numerous marketing options side-by-side with unrivaled customer support and unlimited creative vision. Their client from the 2016 Brandathon, Tranquilo, was named in the top eight logos from ABC’s Shark Tank in season eight. The list was compiled by well-respected brand identity expert, Arek Dvornechuck.

Infants in the first few weeks or months of life often have a challenging time adjusting to life outside the womb. Inside, they are in a quiet, warm, dark place where all their needs are automatically met. Upon entering the world, they are greeted with lots of bright lights, loud noises, and they must now rely on someone to meet their most basic needs. Many infants spend these first months crying inconsolably. Tranquilo is a product designed to help alleviate a small amount of stress on baby – and, of course, the new parents.

Tranquilo is a portable mat which gently vibrates to provide infants with much-needed comfort. These vibrations simulate the constant movements of mom, which babies are used to. The mat can be used in a crib, stroller, play pen, bassinet, or anywhere else a baby may find themselves. The company has appropriately called this period of adapting to life the “fourth trimester.”

The logo itself was stated to be simple yet expressive, with a playful script that embodies the idea of soothing, feel-good vibrations. The curving font is friendly, and the light green coloring was said by Dvornechuck to be both approachable and optimistic. The logo came in the number seven spot on the top ten list.

All 96 brand logos depicted on the eighth season of Shark Tank were thoroughly reviewed and judged by Dvornechuck, based on a set of guidelines he (and most other industry experts) agree are the most important aspects. These aspects on which logos were judged included:

Distinctiveness, or how a logo stands out among others

Appropriateness towards the product being represented

Practicality

Graphics, and general visual appeal

Simplicity in form

If it conveys the intended message to consumers

A direct quote from Arek Dvornechuck’s article where he unveiled his listing of the top ten logos states: “…these companies definitely made the right hiring decision, whether they hired an independent designer or a design agency, their logos came out well executed.”

The other nine brand logos to make the list included: Toymail, Edn, Vibes, LaidBrand, RinseKit, Chirps, and Biem. What all ten logos had in common was a well-executed simplicity that appropriately conveyed the message their product had to offer. https://36creative.com/

About 36creative

A New Hampshire based creative agency offering creating branding solutions for small to mid-sized businesses. We offer mobile app development, website design, graphic services and search engine marketing.