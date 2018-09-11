36creative and Long’s Jewelers Team Up to Create a New Commercial for a New Audience

36creative teamed up with Long’s Jewelers, a Boston Icon, to create a commercial tailored to a brand-new audience.

Boston, MA (PRUnderground) September 11th, 2018

Long’s Jewelers has been a well-known name in Boston for decades, but despite their presence, they’ve had some trouble resonating with one of the most important audiences of them all – millennials. After teaming up with 36creative, Long’s Jewelers has a brand-new commercial that is perfect in every way.

These days, it’s the millennials who are getting married, but unlike the generations before them, they mistakenly believe that quality jewelry sold by a brand like Long’s is out of their budgets. As a result, the first challenge involved changing millennials’ view of exactly what it is Long’s does: sell a wide variety of high-quality jewelry (including engagement rings) that fit an even wider range of budgets. The second challenge involved finding a way to show this target audience a different way of perceiving a timeless piece of jewelry like an engagement ring.

Simply speaking, Long’s and other jewelers have experienced a great deal of advertising success by keeping things simple and letting the jewelry speak for itself. When it comes to engagement rings, it’s common to see this same sort of advertising paired with a message of undying, timeless love that is symbolized by a glittering diamond. Because data from Long’s past campaigns has shown they get a great response from this minimal type of campaign, but millennials still weren’t buying it, it was up to 36creative to help them come up with something new.

36creative decided to keep all the attention on the product and let it speak for itself, but in order to truly appeal to the millennial audience, they utilized color, movement, and music in a more playful way. At the time the idea came to life, spring was in the air, and the word “ring” fits inside “spring” perfectly. The team then decided to highlight the word “ring” in other words to keep things fun, simple, and slightly absurd, bringing a brand-new layer of quirk to what would have otherwise been a traditional and simplistic Long’s Jewelers ad. The commercial can be found on Vimeo, Hulu, YouTube Preroll, and digital TV, such as Sling. It was strategically placed to target the millennial audience, since traditional TV is becoming phased out of everyday viewing.

Both teams at 36creative and Long’s are incredibly proud of this new commercial. While it does hold true to the traditional advertising that is so common in the jewelry industry, 36creative was able to help Long’s set themselves apart from their competitors and truly reach out to the millennial generation.

About 36creative: 36creative is a branding agency headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire that works with companies of all sizes to create and enhance branding and marketing campaigns. Their company is founded on enthusiasm, client service, and ultimately, their clients’ growth. For more information please visit https://36creative.com.

About Long’s Jewelers: Long’s Jewelers opened in 1878 and has since grown into one of New England’s most iconic names. It remains a family-owned and operated jewelry store across all five of its New Hampshire and Massachusetts locations. Long’s is known for quality jewelry, outstanding service, and the best value in the industry.

