30th Anniversary of Dunes Manor Hotel is Testament to Late Founder’s Innovative Vision and Legacy

The Dunes Manor Hotel & Suites in Ocean City, MD – founded by the pioneering 74 year-old entrepreneur Thelma Conner in 1987 – is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

(PRUnderground) April 24th, 2017

The Dunes Manor Hotel & Suites, which is rated #2 out of 103 hotels in Ocean City, MD, is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The hotel was founded in 1987 by the late Thelma Conner, who sought to deliver a hospitality experience that combined modern conveniences with old world charm.

“Lots of folks in Ocean City told Thelma that a 74 year-old woman couldn’t possibly launch and run a 170-room hotel, but she believed that she could, and the Dunes’ enduring success has proved all of her doubters wrong,” says James Garcia, General Manager of the Dunes Manor Hotel. “With so many naysayers calling her decision foolish, her sly sense of humor was on display when she decided to officially open the hotel on April Fool’s Day.”

Thelma Conner moved to Ocean City in 1940 to work with her husband Milton at his family’s Hasting’s Miramar Hotel. The couple eventually bought the Dunes Motel on 27th Street, and they shared a dream of opening a full service hotel on an inherited vacant block of land nearby. Milton passed away in 1979, but eight years later, Thelma brought their idea to life when she built the Dunes Manor Hotel, an 11-story, Victorian-style hotel on 28th Street.

Notable details about Thelma and The Dunes Manor Hotel include:

More than 1,000,000 guests have stayed at the property over its 30 year history, and over 2,000 people have been hired to fill full time and seasonal jobs at the hotel.

Afternoon Tea and Crumpets, a daily 3:00PM tradition that Thelma introduced as a way for guests and staff to mix, mingle, and have conversations that could potentially lead to new friendships, continues to this day.

The Dunesberry Cocktail, a signature Thelma-created libation which is a combination of raspberry and blackberry liqueur, is still on the menu at the hotel’s Zippy Lewis Lounge, Victorian Room, and Barefoot Beach Bar.

The Smothers Brothers, Kenny Rogers, Bob Newhart, Red Skelton, and Flavor Flav have been guests at the hotel.

Thelma’s contributions to the community and the Eastern Shore have been recognized in official citations from the Governor of Maryland and the County Commissioner.

Thelma, who was also Ocean City’s first woman councilperson, earned the nickname of Ocean City’s “First Lady” from citizens and politicians in the community.

The hotel is currently owned by Thelma and Milton’s family.

“Thelma’s achievements at the Dunes Manor were remarkable,” says Garcia. “Not only was she a savvy businesswoman who understood the needs of her customers and detected a profitable opportunity in the marketplace, she also launched a successful ‘startup’ when her peers were well into retirement. The fact that the Dunes Manor has survived and thrived for 30 years is proof that she had a great idea, and that she was a visionary entrepreneur who was way ahead of her time.”

About Dunes Manor Hotel & Suites

Located right on the boardwalk and built in the grand style of Ocean City’s Victorian era, the Dunes Manor Hotel & Suites – which is ranked #2 in TripAdvisor’s customer reviews of 103 hotels in the market – offers a one of a kind experience in Ocean City, MD. Our magnificent beachfront views make the Dunes Manor the ideal getaway where you can relax and unwind after exploring everything that Ocean City has to offer.