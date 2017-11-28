$300 Off Nikon D3400 Cyber Monday Deals at Deals Factory

E-commerce analysts ST.B Mary at Deals Factory have found the best Cyber Monday deals for Nikon D3400 cameras online.

Nikon D3400 w/ AF-P DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR lens bundle – $396.95 – at Amazon/B&H Photo/Adorama

Nikon D3400 with AF-P DX NIKKOR 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6G VR & AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3G ED Lenses + Accessory Bundle – $496.95 – at Amazon / B&H Photo / Adorama

Compact, capable, and connected, the Nikon D3400 is a sleek DSLR that blends multimedia imaging capabilities with versatile wireless technology. Centered around a 24.2MP DX-format CMOS sensor and EXPEED 4 image processor, the camera offers a sensitivity range from ISO 100-25600 to benefit working in an array of lighting conditions, and the sensor and processor combination also supports continuous shooting up to 5 fps for working with moving subjects. It is able to record full HD 1080p video, supports up to 60 fps, and allows you to create time-lapse movies in-camera.

While slender in stature, the D3400 does feature a large 3.2″ 1.037m-dot rear LCD touchscreen, and utilizes a vari-angle design to better facilitate working from high and low shooting angles. Additionally, SnapBridge is also featured, which can utilize Bluetooth low energy technology for wireless sharing of photos to your mobile device, including automatic transferring of resized images between the camera and your mobile device for seamless online sharing. Wi-Fi with NFC is featured, too, for larger file transfers, such as movies, to a linked device.

The 24.2 megapixel DX-format CMOS sensor and EXPEED 4 processor work together to produce overall high image quality with notable detail, dynamic range, color accuracy, and low-light sensitivity to ISO 25600. Additionally, the sensor’s design omits an optical low-pass filter in order to acquire the greatest amount sharpness and detail from subjects. The EXPEED 4 processor also enables a wealth of speed throughout the camera system, including support for Full HD 1080p movie recording and a full-resolution continuous shooting rate of 5 fps.

Deals Factory deal analysts help shoppers find the best deals by comparing Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts from the big retailers. By driving more shoppers online through extended sales periods, total spending during Black Friday 2017 is on track to reach new heights. This year’s holiday season sales are expected to be up 4.5% on last year’s $650 billion record spend.

Shoppers are transitioning towards researching deals and making purchases online during the Black Friday sales week. According to the National Retail Federation more people shopped online than in store over the Black Friday weekend last year, underlining the importance of web based traffic in boosting sales.

Discounts this year from most retailers are running for an entire week, starting on Monday, November 20th, and ending shortly after Cyber Monday on November 27th.

