2nd Annual The BIG Give Toy Drive Adds Sponsors, Needs More Support

Focus on community and simplicity attracts growing number of supporters for unique charity event as the major holiday approaches.

Tampa, FL (PRUnderground) September 13th, 2018

FreightCenter, a freight shipping service provider, today announced the next The BIG Give, the largest collaborative toy drive that brings local businesses and media together to support the U.S. Marine’s Toys for Tots organization. With fourteen weeks until toys are distributed to registered families in Pinellas County, FreightCenter encourages prospective sponsors to join the business community in support of The BIG Give.

Since launching in 2017, The BIG Give has helped five businesses unite their toy drives, simplifying a labor-intensive collection process for the non-profit. On collection days, an 18-wheeler picks up donations from participating businesses and toy drive events in the area. The BIG Give streamlines the process transporting tons of bicycles and unwrapped toys to a warehouse where they’re organized for distribution day on December 21. In Pinellas county, more than 2,250 families will register to receive toys to give to their children on Christmas Day.

“We were thrilled to pull off an event of this magnitude last year, but we know we can do better. We have to do better,” said Terese Kerrigan, director of marketing communications for FreightCenter. “Every year the need is greater than the year prior, but this year is very different. Toys for Tots lost a cornerstone sponsor when Toys R’ Us closed all of its U.S. stores. Not only is it more difficult for the non-profit to make large last-minute toy purchases with its cash donations, but it no longer receives a corporate gift from the iconic toy retailer.”

Sponsors receive complimentary logo placement on a 53-foot freight truck, provided by Smith Transport, LLC, and on posters in 49+ Publix locations, as well as shipping for donated items.

Among the returning sponsors for The BIG Give are FreightCenter, Publix Super Markets, and FASTSIGNS of Palm Harbor. The deadline for sponsorship commitments is Friday, October 12, 2018. To inquire about featuring The BIG Give truck at your event, please contact Terese Kerrigan at media@freightcenter.com.

“We want to grab the attention of the media and other businesses that may be hosting separate events to benefit Toys for Tots in Pinellas. By linking our events together, we can do more good and coordinate our deliveries to Toys for Tots,” said Kerrigan.

Registration for families who need assistance will begin on October 1. For deadlines and information on how to register, please visit http://t4tpinellas.ptaptsa.org/faqs.

About Toys for Tots Pinellas

The Toys for Tots program is managed through the Toys for Tots Foundation and normally locally led by the Marine Corps Reserves. The Pinellas County program is led by a former Marine and we work closely with the Marine Corps Reserve Center located in Tampa, Florida. All Toys for Tots programs rely heavily on the local community to provide support. Most obviously, we need new, unwrapped toys for children ages zero to 12, but more specifically, we are always in need for toys for both boys and girls ages 10 to 12 and zero to 1.

About Smith Transport, LLC

Smith Transport was founded in late 1985 and is an employee-owned truckload and warehousing company. The company has grown from operating five tractors to nearly 1,000 units. Warehousing space now approaches 2,000,000 square feet. Headquartered in the small town of Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania, away from large cities and industrial areas, the company remains committed to small town values and big-time customer solutions remains unwavering.

About FASTSIGNS of Palm Harbor

FASTSIGNS® of Palm Harbor, FL is more than ready to help you solve your sign, graphic and visual communications challenges. Using our marketing and signage knowledge, technology and project management experience, we use custom signs, banners and graphics to help you increase your business visibility. Whether you need a comprehensive solution or a single sign, banner or graphic, FASTSIGNS is so much more than just a sign company.

About Publix Super Markets, Inc.

Publix is privately owned and operated by its 200,000 employees, with 2016 sales of $34 billion. Currently Publix has 1,144 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina. The company has been named one of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” for 20 consecutive years. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business.

About FreightCenter

Headquartered in Tampa Bay since 1998, FreightCenter is one of first third-party logistics provider to offer online rating and booking technology to the freight industry. FreightCenter has been widely recognized in the industry for its growth, culture, philanthropy, and commitment to the supply chain. FreightCenter specializes in less-than-truckload, truckload, international, parcel, and transportation management services for small to medium size businesses of various sizes and industries.