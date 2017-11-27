Brown’s Car Stores and owner William E. Schuiling partner with Susan G. Komen affiliates and the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation.

Washington D.C. (PRUnderground) November 27th, 2017

During the month of October, Brown’s Car Stores and owner William E. Schuiling donated a portion of the proceeds from every vehicle sold to local Susan G. Komen affiliates and the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation. This year, through the 2nd Annual “Buy Happy & Help Find a Cure” campaign Brown Automotive Group and William Schuiling raised and donated a total of $15,000 for Susan G. Komen and the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation. Our organization was exceedingly grateful to have raised money for a truly exceptional cause. We hope that through teaming up with our customers to promote and fundraise, collectively we can support research, education and ultimately find a cure for this disease. Brown’s Car Stores and William E. Schuiling are proud to have donated a total of $30,000 for the 2016 and 2017 calendar years.

About Brown Automotive Group

Browns Car Stores is proud to serve Northern Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC, motorists since 1972. We are the largest privately owned automotive company in the Mid-Atlantic region, with a number of dealerships throughout Virginia, including Richmond and Charlottesville. We also have several Maryland locations, including Glen Burnie and Baltimore.