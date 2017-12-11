24By7Security, Inc. is named among Top 10 Healthcare IT Security Solution Providers – 2017

24By7Security, Inc., prominent Cybersecurity and Compliance company named on Top 10 Healthcare IT Security Solution Providers – 2017 by Healthcare Tech Outlook magazine.

Coral Springs, USA (PRUnderground) December 11th, 2017

24By7Security, Inc. a well-known Cybersecurity and Compliance services provider has been announced as part of the Top 10 Healthcare IT Security Solution Providers for 2017, in the list published by Healthcare Tech Outlook magazine. The publication recognizes pioneering steps taken by 24By7Security, Inc. in the Cybersecurity and Compliance areas for healthcare, and the work done by the company in assessing and assisting build HIPAA-compliant IT infrastructure to help protect healthcare entities from Cybersecurity threats. The article quotes Sanjay Deo, President of 24By7Security, Inc. in the overall process and recommendations that the company follows in completing HIPAA risk assessments, and in designing actionable programs after an in-depth analysis of the customer’s infrastructure, location of data, policies and processes.

“The healthcare industry is particularly susceptible to Cybersecurity threats and compliance requirements. We are pleased with this significant honor,” says Rema Deo, Managing Director of 24By7Security, Inc. 24By7Security, Inc. has been in business for over 4 years now, and we attribute the company’s success to a small but well credentialed and experienced team of Cybersecurity and Compliance specialists. The company has not only made a mark in healthcare but has also expanded its reach to other industries such as finance, retail, hospitality and others.

