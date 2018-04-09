2018 Utah Genius Winners

Great Salt Lake (PRUnderground) April 9th, 2018

On April 6th, 56 of Utah’s most creative people and companies were honored at the 2018 Utah Genius banquet which took place at the Sheraton hotel in Salt Lake City. The honorees had the opportunity to display their most recent patented products or their most recent registered trademarks.

Mr. Val hale, executive director of the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED), addressed the audience emphasizing the importance of inventors and innovators on Utah’s economy. The Lifetime Achievement award was presented to Nicole Toomey Davis, the founder of Enclavix, LLC.

The Genius Awards program honors the Top 20 Utah inventors, The Top 20 Utah Patent Comapnies by number of Patents issued and the Top 10 Trademark Registrants.

The Genius Awards program select the winners using data that comes directly from the USPTO. There is no voting nor nomination process. The inventors and companies are the ones by their work deciding how many patents or trademarks necessary to make the winner list every year. In 2017, there were 2207 patents issued in Utah and 2350 Trademarks.

About Utah Genius