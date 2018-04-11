2018 “No Roof Left Behind” Winners Announced

The votes are in! Lynchburg Roofing and the ‘No Roof Left Behind’ program are giving away three roofs to three deserving families in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, and Roanoke. Each community voted between four finalists, and we have three winners! Congratulations to all three ‘No Roof Left Behind’ winners: Brenda Hall in Lynchburg, Ian and Rachel Mullins in Vinton, and Patricia Kesses in Charlottesville.

Lynchburg, VA (PRUnderground) April 11th, 2018

The votes are in! Lynchburg Roofing and the ‘No Roof Left Behind’ program are giving away three roofs to three deserving families in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, and Roanoke. Each community voted between four finalists, and we have three winners! Congratulations to all three ‘No Roof Left Behind’ winners: Brenda Hall in Lynchburg, Ian and Rachel Mullins in Vinton, and Patricia Kesses in Charlottesville.

Lynchburg: Brenda Hall / Brenda was nominated as a result of her continued determination to being the best mother that she can, despite the various hardships she has faced over the last year. In May 2017, Brenda was diagnosed with cancer and will continue to attend chemotherapy for the remainder of the year. Five months later, her husband died suddenly, leaving her with only one income to care for her special needs son. In spite of these challenges, Brenda continues to persevere and inspire us all.

Roanoke: The Mullins Family / Ian Mullins served as a United States marine for six years and now works as a firefighter for the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department. After Ian’s return home from his service as a marine, he and his wife, Rachel, purchased a home in Vinton, which needed a roof replacement that they have been unable to fund. Ian and Rachel were nominated by Ian’s mother, Charlene, for Ian’s continued service of keeping his country safe.

Charlottesville: Patricia Kesses / Patricia lost her husband to cancer in 2006, leaving her widowed and to care for their daughter, Jessie, on only one income. Patricia is also a cancer survivor, and an extremely hard worker, as she currently holds two jobs, including working at her local Fire Department and Rescue Service.

Lynchburg Roofing is a community-minded contractor licensed and insured to the highest level available in the state of Virginia. Your confidence in us has earned us a great reputation in Lynchburg and the surrounding area. That’s why we’ve chosen to give back with the No Roof Left Behind program. For more information please call 434-841-8898 or go to Lynchburgroofing.com.

About Lynchburg Roofing

Lynchburg Roofing is a community-minded contractor licensed and insured to the highest level available

in the state of Virginia. Your confidence in us has earned us a great reputation in Lynchburg and the

surrounding area. That’s why we\’ve chosen to give back with the No Roof Left Behind program. For more information please call 434-841-8898 or go to LynchburgRoofing.com.