2018 Fred Fleming Scholarship Eligible for Prospective Law Students

Social Security Disability Attorney Fred J. Fleming announces $1,000 scholarship to an outstanding undergraduate or graduate student pursuing a career in the legal field.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) August 8th, 2018

Attorney Fred J. Fleming offers $1,000 scholarship to a student of strong academic standing pursuing an undergraduate or graduate level degree.

Undergraduate sophomores, juniors and seniors studying political science, history, economics, government, philosophy, communication and English as well as graduate students pursuing any degree in law are eligible for the scholarship.

The application must be filled out and submitted before the December 17, 2018 deadline.

Forms must include the student’s name, university, degree, GPA and a 500 minimum word essay on the importance of the law in 2018. The essay must incorporate why it is important for society to provide benefits and services to disabled persons.

Lawyers at The Law Offices of Fred J. Fleming have more than 40 years of experience and have supported aspiring scholars and lawyers for years through scholarships and grant programs.

“Our goal as a practice and community is to help those in need. Whether it be through practicing law or providing the funds to pursue your dreams, our lawyers are eager to help. The purpose of this scholarship is to make our community aware of the opportunities they have and the effort it takes to succeed in your education,” said Fred Fleming.

This scholarship, hailing from a reputable company known for its years of success with clients, strives to provide students with career goals and dreams the opportunity to fulfill them. Attorneys will closely review the scholarship applications to determine who will be awarded the grant.

About Law Offices of Fred J. Fleming

The Law Offices of Fred J. Fleming have more than 45 years of combined experience and have represented clients at over 20,000 Social Security Disability hearings. Mr. Fleming himself has practiced since the 1970s and is a member of numerous professional societies, including: NOSSA, NOVA, CTL, and more. He’s been honored as one of the top 100 lawyers in the country by The National Advocates and holds an A+ rating at the Better Business Bureau.