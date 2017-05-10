2017 Ravinia Festival Schedule and Tickets: Ticket Down has Cheap Ravinia Pavilion Concert Tickets

Ticket Down has cheap tickets for 2017 events at Ravinia Pavilion in Highland Park, IL. Find lawn seats, general admission GA and pavilion right, left and center seating
Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) May 9th, 2017
Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic tickets for all 2017 events at Ravinia Pavilion in conjunction with the annual Ravinia Festival. The Ravinia Festival is the oldest outdoor music festival in the United States, with a series of outdoor concerts and performances held every summer from June to September. This trusted ticket site has extended customer appreciation promo code RAVINIA2017 for added savings.
2017 Ravinia Festival Schedule at the Ravinia Pavilion:
June, 2017:
June 10 – John Legend and Gallant
June 14 – Pat Metheny
June 15 – Seu Jorge presents the Life Aquatic (A tribute to David Bowie)
June 16 – Willie Nelson and Family, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real
June 17 – Aretha Franklin
June 18 – Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra presents La La Land in Concert
June 19 – Sammy Hagar and the Circle
June 20 – Juilliard String Quartet
June 23 – Gipsy Kings
June 24 – Common
June 27 – Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs
June 28 – Diana Krall
June 29 – The Stars of the Peking Acrobats
June 30 – The Moody Blues
July, 2017:
Jul 1 – Lila Downs
Jul 2 – The Beach Boys and The Temptations
Jul 3 – Ryan Speedo Green
Jul 5 – Ravel & Mozart
Jul 6 – Booker T. Jones
Jul 7 – Sheryl Crow
Jul 10 – Dvorák Piano Quintet No. 2
Jul 11 – Yuja Wang and Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Jul 12 – Joshua Bell and Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Jul 14 – OneRepublic, Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur
Jul 15 – OneRepublic, Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur
Jul 16 – Tchaikovsky Spectacular
Jul 17 – Angela Hewitt
Jul 18 – Yefim Bronfman and Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Jul 19 – The Music of Dvorák
Jul 20 – Susanna Mälkki and Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Jul 21 – Susanna Mälkki and Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Jul 22 – Blondie, Garbage, John Doe and Exene Servenka
Jul 23 – Andrew Bird
Jul 24 – Emerson String Quartet and Calidore String Quartet
Jul 25 – Nikolai Lugansky and Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Jul 26 – Stephen Stills and Judy Collins
Jul 27 – Cleveland Baroque Orchestra plays Vivaldi’s the Four Seasons
Jul 28 – Christoph Eschenbach and Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Jul 29 – Lang Lang and Christoph Eschenbach
Jul 31 – Pierre-Laurent Aimard
August, 2017:
August 1 – Denis Matsuev
August 2 – Danish String Quartet
August 3 – Pinchas Zuckerman and Chicago Symphony Orchestra
August 4 – Tony Bennett
August 5 – Darius Rucker
August 6 – Sir James Galway and Lady Jane Galway
August 7 – Lady Jane Galway and Phillip Moll
August 8 – James Levine and Chicago Symphony Orchestra
August 9 – Morris Robinson
August 10 – Chicago Symphony Orchestra All-Russian Evening
August 11 – Santana
August 12 – Santana
August 13 – Leslie Odom Jr. and Chicago Symphony Orchestra
August 14 – Punch Brothers and Julian Lage
August 15 – Jonathan Biss
August 16 – Vladimir Feltsman
August 17 – The Knights and Susan Graham
August 18 – Chicago Symphony Orchestra plays Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
August 19 – Chicago Symphony Orchestra plays Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
August 20 – Chicago Symphony Orchestra plays Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
August 21 – Behzod Abduraimov
August 22 – Lucerne Symphony Orchestra
August 23 – Lucerne Symphony Orchestra
August 24 – The Naugthton Sisters
August 25 – Alanis Morissete
August 26 – John Mellencamp
August 27 – John Mellencamp
August 28 – Pentatonix
August 29 – Lifehouse and Switchfoot
August 30 – John Butler Trio and The Waifs
August 31 – Inna Faliks and Daniel Schlosberg
September, 2017:
September 1 – Michael Bolton and Gladys Knight
September 2 – Pacifica Quartet
September 3 – Pacifica Quartet
September 4 – Simón Bolívar String Quartet
September 5 – Bryan Wallick
September 7 – Concert Dance Inc.
September 8 – Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
September 9 – Stevie Nicks
September 10 – Stevie Nicks
September 14 – Gustavo Dudamel and National Youth Orchestra of Venezuela
September 15 – Smokey Robinson
September 16 – TLC + Biz Markie, O-Town, Mark McGrath, All 4 One and Snap
September 17 – Los Tigres del Norte and Jiménez
The Ravinia Pavilion is located in suburban Chicago (Highland Park, IL) and it has been home to many major events over the years. The Chicago Symphony Orchestra has called Ravinia Pavilion home each summer since 1936.
The pavilion itself is located at Ravinia Park and can seat 3,400 in a beautiful intimate but lively setting for a concert. When you attend a show at the Ravinia Pavilion, you can sit in a traditional setting of an open-air theatre that has stellar sound, lighting and video equipment, or one can choose to sit in the lawn area and enjoy a picnic.
Over the years, aside from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, many other famous acts from genres like jazz, pop, blues, folk, country and more have played in front of sellout crowds here.
For an exciting outdoor summer concert there is no place quite like Ravinia Pavilion. Residents of the Chicago metro area pack this popular venue each and every summer. The seating area of the venue is comfortable and relaxed and the outdoor lawn area allows fans to get their music and sun all in one afternoon. Some of the most popular headliners at Ravinia Pavilion this year are: John Legend, Stevie Nicks, Santana, OneRepublic, The Beach Boys, Darius Rucker and Tony Bennett. Order tickets early for Ravinia Festival events for the best seating selection.
