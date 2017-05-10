2017 Ravinia Festival Schedule and Tickets: Ticket Down has Cheap Ravinia Pavilion Concert Tickets

Ticket Down has cheap tickets for 2017 events at Ravinia Pavilion in Highland Park, IL. Find lawn seats, general admission GA and pavilion right, left and center seating

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) May 9th, 2017

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic tickets for all 2017 events at Ravinia Pavilion in conjunction with the annual Ravinia Festival. The Ravinia Festival is the oldest outdoor music festival in the United States, with a series of outdoor concerts and performances held every summer from June to September.

2017 Ravinia Festival Schedule at the Ravinia Pavilion:

June, 2017:

June 10 – John Legend and Gallant

June 14 – Pat Metheny

June 15 – Seu Jorge presents the Life Aquatic (A tribute to David Bowie)

June 16 – Willie Nelson and Family, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real

June 17 – Aretha Franklin

June 18 – Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra presents La La Land in Concert

June 19 – Sammy Hagar and the Circle

June 20 – Juilliard String Quartet

June 23 – Gipsy Kings

June 24 – Common

June 27 – Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs

June 28 – Diana Krall

June 29 – The Stars of the Peking Acrobats

June 30 – The Moody Blues

July, 2017:

Jul 1 – Lila Downs

Jul 2 – The Beach Boys and The Temptations

Jul 3 – Ryan Speedo Green

Jul 5 – Ravel & Mozart

Jul 6 – Booker T. Jones

Jul 7 – Sheryl Crow

Jul 10 – Dvorák Piano Quintet No. 2

Jul 11 – Yuja Wang and Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Jul 12 – Joshua Bell and Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Jul 14 – OneRepublic, Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur

Jul 15 – OneRepublic, Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur

Jul 16 – Tchaikovsky Spectacular

Jul 17 – Angela Hewitt

Jul 18 – Yefim Bronfman and Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Jul 19 – The Music of Dvorák

Jul 20 – Susanna Mälkki and Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Jul 21 – Susanna Mälkki and Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Jul 22 – Blondie, Garbage, John Doe and Exene Servenka

Jul 23 – Andrew Bird

Jul 24 – Emerson String Quartet and Calidore String Quartet

Jul 25 – Nikolai Lugansky and Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Jul 26 – Stephen Stills and Judy Collins

Jul 27 – Cleveland Baroque Orchestra plays Vivaldi’s the Four Seasons

Jul 28 – Christoph Eschenbach and Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Jul 29 – Lang Lang and Christoph Eschenbach

Jul 31 – Pierre-Laurent Aimard

August, 2017:

August 1 – Denis Matsuev

August 2 – Danish String Quartet

August 3 – Pinchas Zuckerman and Chicago Symphony Orchestra

August 4 – Tony Bennett

August 5 – Darius Rucker

August 6 – Sir James Galway and Lady Jane Galway

August 7 – Lady Jane Galway and Phillip Moll

August 8 – James Levine and Chicago Symphony Orchestra

August 9 – Morris Robinson

August 10 – Chicago Symphony Orchestra All-Russian Evening

August 11 – Santana

August 12 – Santana

August 13 – Leslie Odom Jr. and Chicago Symphony Orchestra

August 14 – Punch Brothers and Julian Lage

August 15 – Jonathan Biss

August 16 – Vladimir Feltsman

August 17 – The Knights and Susan Graham

August 18 – Chicago Symphony Orchestra plays Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

August 19 – Chicago Symphony Orchestra plays Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

August 20 – Chicago Symphony Orchestra plays Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

August 21 – Behzod Abduraimov

August 22 – Lucerne Symphony Orchestra

August 23 – Lucerne Symphony Orchestra

August 24 – The Naugthton Sisters

August 25 – Alanis Morissete

August 26 – John Mellencamp

August 27 – John Mellencamp

August 28 – Pentatonix

August 29 – Lifehouse and Switchfoot

August 30 – John Butler Trio and The Waifs

August 31 – Inna Faliks and Daniel Schlosberg

September, 2017:

September 1 – Michael Bolton and Gladys Knight

September 2 – Pacifica Quartet

September 3 – Pacifica Quartet

September 4 – Simón Bolívar String Quartet

September 5 – Bryan Wallick

September 7 – Concert Dance Inc.

September 8 – Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

September 9 – Stevie Nicks

September 10 – Stevie Nicks

September 14 – Gustavo Dudamel and National Youth Orchestra of Venezuela

September 15 – Smokey Robinson

September 16 – TLC + Biz Markie, O-Town, Mark McGrath, All 4 One and Snap

September 17 – Los Tigres del Norte and Jiménez

The Ravinia Pavilion is located in suburban Chicago (Highland Park, IL) and it has been home to many major events over the years. The Chicago Symphony Orchestra has called Ravinia Pavilion home each summer since 1936.

The pavilion itself is located at Ravinia Park and can seat 3,400 in a beautiful intimate but lively setting for a concert. When you attend a show at the Ravinia Pavilion, you can sit in a traditional setting of an open-air theatre that has stellar sound, lighting and video equipment, or one can choose to sit in the lawn area and enjoy a picnic.

Over the years, aside from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, many other famous acts from genres like jazz, pop, blues, folk, country and more have played in front of sellout crowds here.

For an exciting outdoor summer concert there is no place quite like Ravinia Pavilion. Residents of the Chicago metro area pack this popular venue each and every summer. The seating area of the venue is comfortable and relaxed and the outdoor lawn area allows fans to get their music and sun all in one afternoon. Some of the most popular headliners at Ravinia Pavilion this year are: John Legend, Stevie Nicks, Santana, OneRepublic, The Beach Boys, Darius Rucker and Tony Bennett. Order tickets early for Ravinia Festival events for the best seating selection.

