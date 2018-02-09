1st Choice Solutions in Chicago IL – IICRC Certified and Ready to Take It from Here

Today 1st Choice Solutions celebrates receiving its IICRC certification.

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) February 9th, 2018

Today 1st Choice Solutions celebrates receiving its certification from no other than the well respected and standard-setting Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (better known as the IICRC). The IICRC creates health and safety standards in the reconstruction and restoration industry; anyone receiving their certification ought to feel proud. 1st Choice Solutions is a general contractor firm in the Windy City that offers mitigation and reconstruction services to residential and commercial properties all throughout the Chicagoland area. For years, 1st Choice Solutions has specialized in helping homes and businesses alike through the highs and lows of what it means to be a property owner.

Certification from the IICRC came at the perfect time for 1st Choice Solutions since it is during the rigid winters in Chicago that properties face damages like frozen and burst water pipes. When requesting services, property owners turn their heads to firms with respectable certification, the most experience, and the best results; they also look at respectable and neighborhood friendly firms that are willing to take on the job. Luckily, 1st Choice Solutions is not only certified and followed by years of experience, but also at a convenient location in the beautiful Jefferson Park area.

The firm came to be in 2016, when CEO Ramiro Martinez decided to create a business he could share and grow with his wife and kids. Although managing a family and a business at the same time is not always easy, Ramiro assures that the sacrifices are all worth it. The business “is not only a blessing to our family, but to the many families that request our services,” he stated.

Years of experience lie within the walls of 1st Choice and although it is new to the city of Chicago, the newly IICRC Certified Firm is assimilating well with the resident and the rush that make up by having provided already many of its services. Will 1st Choice Solutions stay the same? No. As a new business, it has high hopes and goals for the future. CEO Ramiro Martinez has a vision for his business that will not only leave properties well restored and reconstructed but will also leave an imprint of his work ethic in cities and towns across the nation. 1st Choice is certified and ready to take it from here.

About 1st Choice Solutions

Disasters can happen to anyone, at any time and when you least expect them. At Disaster Restoration Solutions Inc, DBA 1st Choice Solutions, our hope is to be there for you at any hour of the day, seven days a week to help with any of your fire, water and mold damage needs. For a little over nine years, 1st Choice Solutions has been actively helping homes and businesses all around the country during catastrophic times. We have been known for our impeccable results and respectable customer service. As a business, we believe that each one of our service consumers deserves the very best of us- and we work the extra mile to make sure that happens.