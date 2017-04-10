1st Annual Chincoteague Shorecraft Beer Festival to Benefit Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Dept.

The Chincoteague Shorecraft Beer Fest – featuring regional microbrews, local cuisine, and family fun – will take place on Saturday, 4/29 in Chincoteague, VA.

The first annual Shorecraft Beer Fest: Chincoteague will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 1:30 to 4:30PM at the Chincoteague Fairgrounds in Chincoteague, VA. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales for the event will benefit the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.

“Whether you’re a beer connoisseur, a craft beer newbie, or you’re looking for a wonderful family activity at a gorgeous beach front setting, our Shorecraft Beer Festival will deliver smiles for attendees and valuable support for our volunteer firefighters,” says Patty Shea, Director of Sales and Marketing at Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Chincoteague Island, which is offering special weekend stay packages for the Festival. “The forecast on April 29 is calling for great weather, and the Chincoteague Fairground will be the place to be for a fantastic Saturday afternoon on our lovely island.”

Highlights of the Festival will include:

Unlimited tastings from 14 breweries from across the Delaware Eastern Shore, including Dogfish Head, Evo, 3rd Wave, Tall Tales, and Burley Oak

Food pairing menus from local food trucks serving regional cuisine, including Don’s Seafood, Taco Truck, Island Creamery, and SoBos

Paintings of outdoor scenes on display and for sale by Plein Air artists from Chincoteague and Assateague

An after hours party and a wet paint sale from the Plein Air artists at Don’s Seafood, Chincoteague’s oldest restaurant, from 5:00 to 7:00PM

Live entertainment and kids activities

Free admission for kids

The Shorecraft Beer Fest: Chincoteague will be held on April 29 from 1:30 to 4:30PM at the Chincoteague Fairgrounds in Chincoteague, VA on Saturday, April 29. The event is pet friendly. Festival attendees who stay at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Chincoteague Island (a ten minute walk from the Fairground) will receive a discounted two night room rate for two guests, free breakfast, and two general admission tickets to the Shorecraft Beer Fest. For more information about the event and the stay package, contact Patty Shea at (757) 336-0043.

About Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Chincoteague Island

Treat yourself to a relaxing stay at Fairfield Inn & Suites Chincoteague Island. Our hotel features a spacious lobby with a fireplace and cozy atmosphere that will make you feel at home. Find comfort in our stylish guest rooms featuring work desks with ergonomic chairs and free internet to keep you on top of your tasks. Join us for complimentary breakfast made daily, then return to our restaurant, The Jackspot, in the evening for delicious seafood in a casual waterfront setting. During downtime, head to our modern fitness center and enjoy a workout with a view thanks to our floor-to-ceiling windows. Soak up the sun in our outdoor pool overlooking the Chincoteague Bay, then walk around Historic Main Street and explore local shops, cuisine and other attractions within walking distance. At Fairfield Inn & Suites Chincoteague Island, we’re ready to make your stay a memorable one.