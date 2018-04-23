19-Year-Old, Chouzarré, Moves To US, Releases EP Independently

Teen prodigy Chouzarré releases first project Beauty & the Beat.

Tampa, FL (PRUnderground) April 23rd, 2018

Having moved from Canada to the United States in 2017, budding artist Chouzarré has already created a cult following amongst young music listeners. Industry professionals such as Bryan Tyson coin her sound as a mix between Beauty and the Beast after hearing hit single, La la la, which ultimately became an inspiration to the title of her EP Beauty & the Beat.

Aiming to create innovative music, she describes her sound as “ Trap R&B”, commonly known as Hip-hop Soul. Her hard-hitting lyrics sung with her unique soft vocals make her music an enteral experience for listeners.The talented 19-year-old wrote, and directed the EP herself. Each song presents a fresh and current take on conventional R&B, meanwhile exhibiting her unique elements as an artist.

About Chouzarré

Chouzarré, now 19-years-old has been writing music since she was 9-years-old. She decided to pursue music as a career when she finished high school, at just 16 years old. She speaks 3 languages fluently. She is passionate about literature, entrepreneurship, and art.