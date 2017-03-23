16:9 Special Report Looks At Rise Of Smart Displays In Digital Signage

Free 31-page special report by Sixteen:Nine examines rise, pros and cons of system on chip (SoC) smart digital signage displays.

(PRUnderground) March 23rd, 2017

The popular online publication Sixteen:Nine has released a new special report that takes a deep dive into the rapid rise of System on Chip “smart” digital signage displays.

The free report is an unbiased, must-read take on arguments for and against these all-in-one displays, which are now being manufactured and marketed by almost every display manufacturer that sells in to the digital signage market.

In some cases, the majority of the commercial display products sold by major manufacturers come with “SoC” media players built inside. The main selling premise for these “smart” displays is how they negate the need for what can be costly external PCs or dedicated media players.

“SoC displays only came on the market four years ago, and there was a lot of early skepticism about whether this technology would catch on,” says 16:9 Editor Dave Haynes. “But the processors are much faster than the original versions, and the manufacturers are getting far better at listening to what the marketplace wants. With all but NEC marketing SoC displays, it’s safe to say SoC is sticking around.”

The report looks at market penetration for SoC, and reflects the view of the manufacturers and the software companies who’ve looked at SoC – some who’ve made the new technology a major focus and others who won’t touch it.

The report is editorially neutral, but is sponsored by LG Electronics, which is among the manufacturers with SoC display products. LG Web OS is used by a wide variety of software firms active in the digital signage marketplace.

To download a free copy of Signs With Smarts, visit this page.

The report is timed for release ahead of next week’s Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas, NV.

About Sixteen:Nine

Sixteen:Nine is the oldest and most respected online publication providing news, analysis and opnion about the digital signage system. There are more than 5,300 articles about digital signage available on the site, all free of charge. Sixteen:Nine is published by Vertical Media Consulting Group, Inc, which is based near Toronto, Canada.

About Vertical Media

Vertical Media Consulting Group Inc. is based in Burlington, Ontario, outside of Toronto. Businesses under the umbrella of Vertical Media include the Sixteen:Nine tech blog and meetingroomsigns.biz