1000+ Industry Leaders to Design a Roadmap for Blockchain at LAT Blockchain Economic Forum 2018

Blockchain Economic Forum is one of the most prestigious and prominent events of the industry.

Forbes says the Blockchain Economic Forum 2018 “facilitates the discussions of the most important topics of the crypto economy and its growing influence on the global economy.” The event gathers 1000+ industry leaders in Singapore on February 4-6 to design the roadmap of the crypto expansion at 15 well-prepared panels, 30 insightful roundtables and fruitful networking program.

A record number of 80+ top-notch speakers have already confirmed their participation in BEF 2018, including:

Kangmo Kim, a co-founder and investor at Korbit – a top 20 crypto exchange

– a top 20 crypto exchange Jeremias Kangas, founder of LocalBitcoins.com , a popular service that facilitates over-the-counter trading of local currency for bitcoins;

, a popular service that facilitates over-the-counter trading of local currency for bitcoins; Alex Lutskevych, CEO of CEX.IO , a UK-based cryptocurrency exchange with 1+ million users

CEX.IO a UK-based cryptocurrency exchange with 1+ million users Eddy Lee, partner at Coffee Ventures and mentor at the StartX incubator at Stanford University

and mentor at the StartX incubator at Stanford University Peter Bergstrom, founder of BitBlock Ventures and a lifetime member of The Bitcoin Foundation.

and a lifetime member of The Bitcoin Foundation. Jason Potts , Director of Blockchain Innovation Hub at RMIT University

, Director of Blockchain Innovation Hub at RMIT University Nicholas Merten, Founder of YouTube channel DataDash (236k+ subscribers)

The agenda of the Blockchain Economic Forum is full of the most important topics of the industry.

Bitcoin price grew 15 times in 2017. Will it reach $100,000? Will it collapse?

Some cryptocurrencies came to be the best performing assets of 2017 with 100x return on investments. How to choose the best tokens?

$50 million was stolen from the DAO, $150 million permanently frozen in Parity Wallet. How to protect your crypto?

The largest ICO in AI & Data Storage has raised more than $250 million. Would they be able to reach that result if funds were raised through VC?

