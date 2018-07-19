10 Year Old SoCal Girl Carsyn Coleman Showcasing Olympian-Level Skills at Hopes/US Championship

Coleman will be featured at the same event as Olympian gold medalist Simone Biles

Anaheim, CA (PRUnderground) July 19th, 2018

10-year old Carsyn Coleman has been compared to Simone Biles in terms of her techniques on the floor, vault, and high-level beam, and now, Coleman will be showcasing her skills at the same USA gymnastics event as Biles.

Coleman will be one of the youngest gymnasts to perform at the 2018 Hopes/US Championship, where Biles will return to competition as she prepares for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

According to Coleman, “This is a dream come true. To have qualified to compete in the same competition as Simone is nothing short of amazing.”

A recently released video highlights Coleman’s Olympian level gymnastic skills .

During the 2016 Rio Olympics, Coleman watched Simone win gold, and she’s looking forward to seeing Biles’ new skills for inspiration at the 2018 Hopes/US Championship.

The upcoming event will be the biggest stage on which Coleman has been featured. Coleman, who hails from Anaheim, California, is training at Precision Gymnastics in Rancho Cucamonga under Trent and Jill Spaulding.

About Carsyn Coleman

Carsyn Coleman is a standout 10-year old gymnast from Southern California and one of the youngest to compete at the 2018 Hopes/US Championship.