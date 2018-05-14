1 Safest Cities to Raise a Family in USA May Be Henderson, NV Sites Data by LasVegasRealEstate.org

Over 12 Sources including the FBI have Henderson, NV ranked as low crime and one of the "Safest Cities to Live in America" for 2018 with rankings by Goodcall & Forbes

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) May 14th, 2018

One would not immediately identify the neighboring city of Las Vegas, AKA Sin City, as a top contender for best places to raise their children or raise their family, but analytical data is showing a lifestyle behind the lights in Henderson, NV. Henderson is a city of approximately 300,000 residents that literally borders the city limits of Las Vegas. Henderson, was ranked twice as one of the top ten “Safest Cities in the United States” by Forbes Magazine from 2011 thru 2017. Along with safety it is ranked one of “the best cities to live in America” by Bloomerg Business and one of “the best places to retire” by Money. A new report by Goodcall has Henderson, NV as possibly the #1 safest and best cities to live in America.

With the increased awareness of crime and violence among a younger generation the search engines are seeing a wave of searches for “the safest cities to live” and “the safest cities to raise a family” in the USA. Local Las Vegas real estate agent William Marigta, with Urban Nest Realty, says there is also on increase in requests for guard gated communities. Margita who has been a local industry leader for over 25 years sites “Home buyers today are more conscious of what they need for peace of mind”. He adds that people are surprised that Las Vegas has condos and townhouses with guard gated entry starting from as low as $200,000. He also adds that almost all million dollar homes selling today are in guard gated communities. He says in 1995 affluent buyers were wanting larger lots and space without an association fee, but today they are willing to sacrafice land and lot size to be in an associating with roaming security or a guard gated entry.

“Delivering programs and services that foster a safe community is essential to achieving our vision to be America’s premier community, Our low crime rate demonstrates that our actions and the police department’s hard work are producing tangible results.” Henderson Mayor Andy Hafen

Ashley McCormick, a real estate agent specializing in Summerlin and Henderson luxury homes, has also has seen a shift in demand for master planned communities. McCormick identifies the unique offering that Las Vegas and Henderson provide that other cities have not quite caught up on. She sites the Lake Las Vegas homes for sale in Henderson as a prime example of self containted master planned living. Situated around a man made lake is a community of condos, townhouses, homes and even mansions from $200,000 to over $15 million. McCormick points out the diversity from a single person living in a small condo to a celebrity like Celion Dion, all being able to live, play and enjoy the same community with great amenities and at the same time roving security.

Margita and McCormick both mention current online tools that buyers can use to see current crime maps and activity in the valley. Margita mentions the contrast between un-guated, guated and guard gated communities and says that just because the community has an automatic gate that crime is less and that it’s the guard gated communities that show the least amount of incidents. Margita also recommends buyers inquire about cameras at entries of communities as across the USA, packages by UPS and Fedex are targeted. With the increase in online shopping and home deliveries, buyers what to know there deliveries are safe. William Margita or Ashley McCormick can be reached for interviews or questions and concerns at 702-882-8240 or online at www.lasvegasrealestate.org

