1 Herpes Dating App PositiveSingles Optimized ‘Spark’ Feature to Let Singles Know More Before Liking

Browse profile before casual swipe may lead to more serious relationship-seeking

Los Angeles, California (PRUnderground) January 15th, 2018

PositiveSingles.com, the world’s number one STD dating website, proudly announces its new Spark feature for members of its dating community. With the new Spark feature, members can now browse the other member’s profile with a single click as well as seeing another member’s photo before swiping left to move on or right to like.

The innovative Spark feature empowers PositiveSingles.com’s members who are seeking relationships to become more informed and make better decisions about who they like and who they don’t like based on more than just looks alone. The Spark feature was created based on requests from PositiveSingles.com’s membership. Members were asking for more information about potential matches sooner in the process to help them more quickly and efficiently find the best prospects.

“We are very excited about our new Spark feature and the positive feedback we’ve received from our community,” exclaimed a PositiveSingles.com spokesperson. “After the feature was launched, it was quickly adopted by a majority of our membership and our user ratings have risen.”

Founded in 2002 and with more than 1,368,000 registered members around the world, PositiveSingles.com is the world’s largest dating website for singles with any sexually transmitted disease. With a concern for its members’ privacy that exceeds many other HIV dating sites, PositiveSingles.com provides a safe and supportive community where its members can connect with others, find support and relevant information, be motivated and uplifted, enjoy safely dating with a sexually transmitted disease, and potentially discover love.

To learn more about PositiveSingles.com or join its worldwide community of welcoming members, please visit http://www.positivesingles.com/.

About PositiveSingles.com App

About PositiveSingles.com

