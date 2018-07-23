1 Black Owned Streaming Channel Bawn Television Celebrates Getting new Series “Conframa” on Amazon

The black LGBT community has often found itself underrepresented when it came to streaming channels. Bawn has set out to change that for the better with great success.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) July 23rd, 2018

There’s no doubt at all that the Black LGBT experience is a unique one in America and beyond, and one with a vibrant community, and interesting story to tell, Fortunately, after a long time of silence when it comes to easily accessible media. Things have changed in the best of ways. Enter Bawn Television the #1 Black-owned channel streaming Black LGBT content to the delight of its viewers. Not surprisingly, the channel, which can be watched from any device has been quickly skyrocketing in popularity. The company is happy to announce their series “Confrana”, an intriguing take on “Throuple” relationships involving three people is now available to watch on the Amazon platform.

“The Throuple style relationship is growing in interest in the Black LGBT community, and the hope is that ‘Conframa’ deals with its ins and outs in a realistic way that delivers both value and entertainment to the Black LGBT community, where discussing these kinds of relationships can often be rare,” commented a spokesperson from Bawn Television. “We are looking forward to exceeding the expectations held on is in every way we can. Making the break onto Amazon will certainly be a big step in the right direction.”

“Confrana” delivers the exciting and adventurous aspects of a non-conventional relationship, but it also brings with it its own kind of heartbreak, turmoil and spice, all of which make for very engaging and compelling television series.

Other popular shows on Bawn Television include highlights like “Cheetah in August”, “What’s the Function”, “Outlandish”, “Different for Girls”, and many more.

According to Bawn, they are the number one Black Owned LGBTQ streaming service serving the LGBTQ African American community. New series and originals are created with the help of user supporters. And Bawn Television never requires a commitment made or contract signed.

For more information or to subscribe be sure to visit https://www.bawntv.com.

About Bawn Television

Bawn Television delivers the narrative of the Black LGBTQ community with sincerity and from the start. They are quickly establishing themselves as the #1 operator in their space, with very well-reviewed original content.