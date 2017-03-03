0-Sixty Media Makes Big Splash At 2017 Chicago Auto Show

0-Sixty Media has just concluded its inaugural participation in the largest auto show in the country. With over a million people in attendance

(PRUnderground) March 3rd, 2017

0-Sixty’s photography and video captured events at the entire convention, spanning the more than a million square feet of exhibit space McCormick Place, which was 55,000 square feet larger than in 2016. Coverage included the world premieres of 20 different vehicles from Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, Nissan, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Ram, Toyota, Subaru, and Volkswagen. Aside from the debuts, there was a presence from every volume automaker in the U.S., with new indoor test tracks from Ram and Mercedes-Benz joining Toyota, Fiat Chrysler, and Jeep for a total of five indoor test tracks, in addition to outdoor test drives from Ford, Kia, Mazda, and Subaru. All of which was captured in beautiful, high-resolution photos and HD video by 0-Sixty Media’s team.

Widely visible on the expo floor, 0-Sixty Media’s presence culminated with their fully integrated internet TV and Radio channel, Talking Carz, whose booth attracted attention, crowds, and some of the best interviews of the show, including Kevin Rogers from Autobahn Country Club and driver Hanna Zellers. These interviews, along with show walk-throughs and more were streamed live on 0-Sixty Media’s website, youtube live, blogtalkradio and their livestream channel.

Over the past two years, auto sales have hit a record high in the U.S., and since 2008 they have increased every year, with more than 17 million vehicles having been sold. With the Chicago Auto Show sparking sales not just in the Chicago area but nationwide, automakers and dealers have more opportunity than ever to reach their audience using streaming video, audio, and other new media platforms.

0-Sixty Media is a fully integrated media company specializing in marketing and content for the automotive and motorsports community. In addition to their internet TV and internet radio services and their photography and video services, they also manage social media and build websites specifically tailored to the automotive industry. They specialize in working with auto dealerships, racing teams, tracks, auto clubs, and any other company with an interest in machines with an engine and four wheels (or even two).

For more information on 0-Sixty Media go to 0-sixtymedia.com, and to see Talking Carz go to talkingcarz.com.

About 0-Sixty Media

What started as a lifestyle apparel brand has evolved into a vertically integrated media company specializing in the automotive and motorsports markets. We have a passion for cars, bikes, motocross and things with engines of all sorts. We take our talents and create digital and print media to bring our clients to their consumers and increase engagement.

We are owned and operated by 10twelve, a strategic marketing company with decades of experience starting, building, growing and developing businesses that have been acquired, sold, merged and maintained in a variety of vertical market segments. With this background, we bring you solutions that have been proven to work and executed in real-life, on a regular basis with an ROI that makes dollars and sense.