​DIRECT CO-OPS Brings Steve Anthony’s Celebrity Power to Their Fight to "Change The World"

​Former Award Winning Host of CP24 Says Saving Small Business From Big Box Stores Helps Communities

TORONTO, Canada (PRUnderground) August 14th, 2018

Direct Global / Direct Co-ops is proud to announce that broadcast icon Steve Anthony has agreed to come on board as Head of Media Relations. Anthony will also sit on the Advisory Board.

There aren’t many Canadians who are unfamiliar with Steve’s illustrious career. From the nine years he spent on MuchMusic, helping to put the station on the global map (he’s recognized across the nation to this day for his time there!) to the last nine years he spent on TV with his television mates, making Toronto’s “CP24 Breakfast” the top viewed morning show in Canada.

There’s a reason that, amongst many kudos, Anthony was chosen as Top Choice Awards ‘Top Television Personality in the GTA’ five straight years in a row.

Throughout his 40 plus years as a public figure, Steve’s list of philanthropic efforts read like poetry: Daughters for Life Foundation, Autism Speaks Canada, Walk So Kids Can Talk, Rally for Kids With Cancer Benefitting Toronto’s Sick Kids’ Hospital, and so many others have benefitted from Steve’s time, energy and wisdom. Those who know him, say that when you hear Steve speak, his passion for helping people is striking – and inspiring. He says that “Leave it better than you found it”, is one of his guiding principles.

“It’s often been commented that Steve has always had a unique connection with his viewers and listeners and we expect that he will bring that energy to the equally unique world of “the little guy,” Direct Co-ops said in a statement released to media today.

After learning of the downfall of so many “Mom ‘N Pop” businesses over the years, Steve agreed to join the Direct Global / Direct Co-ops and The Direct Initiative in their efforts to “change the world” and save the backbone of every community: its small businesses.

In his new position with Direct Co-ops, Steve will be guiding all media and promotional endeavors. Additionally, he announced today that he will be developing an all original show to be called “Direct Co-ops Local Hero presented by Steve Anthony”. The show will feature small businesses and their stories from their triumphs to their modern tragedies in the face of the big boxes stores.

About Direct Co-ops

Small and medium-sized businesses in North America, who number approximately 29 million in all, can enjoy free membership with www.directcoops.com, helping them to not just survive in the big box era, but to thrive. A Direct Co-ops membership allows companies to vote to reduce costs on 40+ product categories, ranging from light bulbs and coffee, to auto parts and food products. Once enough votes have been secured on a product line (1000 votes), Direct Co-ops is able to negotiate lower prices on that product or product category.

Membership information and more details available at https://www.directcoops.com